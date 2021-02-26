HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee chair, recently voiced objections to a Delaware River Basin Commission’s (DRBC) vote to permanently ban natural gas drilling in the basin.
Yaw called the action arbitrary, short-sighted and a blow to economic development, job-creation and landowner’s rights.
“The DRBC ban is not just an assault on a highly regulated industry that employs thousands of Pennsylvanians, but it’s another example of neighboring state’s dictating our energy policy,” Yaw said. “The commission is using New York’s failed policies to institute a ban on development. Pennsylvania has robust rules and regulations in place to protect our environmental resources, which have allowed for the safe development of natural gas in our state. This action serves to undermine economic development and job growth in the region and statewide.”
Former President Trump directed the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to assess the economic impacts of prohibiting, or sharply restricting, the use of hydraulic fracturing and other technologies in oil and gas exploration in October 2020. He also directed a review of lost jobs, increases in energy prices, decreases in property values and decreases in tax revenues as the result of any ban on fracking.
The DOE delivered the report on Jan. 14 which concluded a ban on hydraulic fracturing would reverse oil and natural gas growth and could return the United States to a net-importer of oil and gas by 2025. Geopolitical and security implications were also mentioned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.