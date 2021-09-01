LEWISBURG — Whether large-scale solar arrays would have an effect on local tourism was pondered Tuesday at a Union County commissioner’s work session.
Commissioners heard from Andrew Miller, Susquehanna Valley Visitor’s Bureau (SVVB) executive director. He provided figures which supported the positive impact of tourism on the region and photos of local scenic attractions.
Figures for 2009 through 2019 showed increased annual tourism spending in each of three local counties almost every year. Though Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties each experienced an isolated “down” year, each also saw a net increase of at least 30% over the period.
Miller told commissioners market research shows that tourists come to the region primarily for its scenic beauty.
Driving through the countryside was most frequently noted as the top activity, followed by dining at local restaurants and shopping. An increase in restaurants serving farm-fresh meals has given rise to the term “culinary tourism,” which Miller said also contributed to the region’s economy.
Commissioner Stacy Richards similarly maintained that tourism and agriculture were linked. Development of large-scale solar generating arrays could be disruptive to one of the region’s biggest attractions.
Richards, who invited Miller to the work session, warned that lands near transmission lines were possibly up for grabs as solar developers sought lessees. Evidence of developer interest in isolated areas for solar generation has already been noted, as well as their need to feed power produced into the electric grid.
“If these things hold and are as large as they are proposed to be,” Richards added. “They will massively change our landscape and our view-scape.”
Miller concurred that such development could have an impact.
“They say your ‘brand’ is what people say about you when you are not in the room,” Miller concluded. “In this case, the tourists are the people not in the room. The ‘brand’ is the beauty of outdoor recreation. I would hate for that to change.”
Commissioner Jeff Reber observed the amount of preserved acreage locally. It was later noted that preserved lands were usually nearer to populated areas and established before solar developers took an interest in the region.
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, added that the scenic photos provided were “phenomenal” and helped tell a story that words alone were unable to.
