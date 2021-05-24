LEWISBURG — A plea agreement entered into by a Northumberland County woman charged in connection with a 2020 drug overdose death will stand.
Kelly A. Rice, 26, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to felony criminal use of a communication facility in March. Sentencing was scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, in Union County Court and could result in seven years of confinement and a $15,000 fine.
Acceptance of the plea in Union County Court was contingent upon Rice cooperating in the state's case against Brady T. Hall who was also charged in connection with the death. However, Hall, 38, of Milton, died a week ago, reportedly at home due to an overdose.
Jury selection was to be in July as Hall was scheduled for trial on felony counts including drug delivery resulting in death, possession and and related conspiracy charges. Proceedings against Hall have now been canceled.
With testimony or cooperation now not needed, D. Peter Johnson, Union County District Attorney, said Rice could withdraw the plea entered into under the agreement. But he noted the defendant needed to acknowledge guilt, thus a no contest plea would not be accepted.
Rice and Hall initially faced similar felony counts in connection with the May 29 death of Cody Yearick of Lewisburg. A coroner's report attributed the cause of death to a "lethal level of fenatnyl" in his system. Rice admitted in court to using a cell phone and Facebook with Hall and Yearick to aid in delivery of an illegal substance.
