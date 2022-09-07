3 charged with throwing objects onto I-80

LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Two Loganton men and a 16-year-old Loganton boy have been charged after allegedly throwing objects from an overpass onto Interstate 80 westbound in Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers said Derek Weaver, 38, has been charged with corruption of minors, propulsion of missiles onto vehicles, recklessly endangering and public intoxication. Caleb Harvey, 28, has been charged with corruption of minors and public intoxication.
In addition, the 16 year old has been charged with propulsion of missiles onto roadway and occupied vehicles, and recklessly endangering.
At 4:18 a.m. Aug. 28, troopers said they received multiple calls regarding objects being thrown from the White Deer Pike overpass onto Interstate 80. The three charged were allegedly found by troopers to be tossing the objects from the overpass.
Troopers listed at 70-year-old Schuykill Haven man and a 27-year-old Clearfield man as victims in the incident. No further details have been released.
