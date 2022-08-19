In racing, like in life in general, everything is cyclical. In fact, history tends to repeat itself.
The first noted automobile race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., was contested in 1948 on a 6.6-mile course laid out on public roads, and passing through the center of town. The event was sanctioned by the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA).
The course, which operated from 1948 through 1952, is listed in the New York State Register and National Register of Historic Places.
It wasn’t until 1955 that a closed-circuit facility was built in the Watkins Glen area. That course — located on the same property where this weekend’s NASCAR Cup race will be staged — overlapped some of the roads which were used as the original racing circuit in the area. The current track at Watkins Glen was built in 1971.
Much like racing in Watkins Glen throughout the 1940s and ‘50s, it was common for automobile races to be contested on public streets in the early 1900s.
NASCAR even contested a street race during that era. From 1948 through 1958 NASCAR-sanctioned races were run on a 4.1-mile course in Ponce Inlet, Fla., which incorporated highway A1A and the beachfront along the Atlantic Ocean.
It should come as no surprise that NASCAR will again contest a street race — in Chicago — in 2023.
With the exception of Formula 1’s Grand Prix of Monaco and IndyCar’s Long Beach Grand Prix, successful street course events were few and far between for decades. While a number of cities attempted to host street races for various racing series, most were not successful.
However, street racing appears to be making a comeback. After all, history does tend to repeat itself.
The all-electric Formula E series was launched in 2014. Since it was founded, the globetrotting circuit has primarily staged races on street courses located in the heart of major cities around the world. Those behind the series decided to take the series to the streets with the theory that new fans would be attracted to motorsports events, if they could attend a race in close proximity to where they live.
Over the last 15 years, Formula 1 has also added more street races. Singapore and Azerbaijan are now regular stops on that circuit, with a race around Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium added this year.
In 2023, a Saturday night race on the Las Vegas strip will be added to the Formula 1 calendar, with the division investing millions of dollars in that event.
Street races have also been added to the IndyCar calendar. In addition to Long Beach, the series also runs on a course utilizing an airport and city streets in St. Petersburg, Fla. A Nashville street race was added last year, and in 2023 the division will move from racing on an island park in Detroit to the downtown city streets.
Taking note of the success other series have had in attracting fans to street circuits — and potentially worried that F1 is encroaching on its territory with the Las Vegas street race — NASCAR is taking a similar approach.
It started this year when the Busch Clash was moved from Daytona International Speedway to a purpose-built short track inside of the Los Angeles Coliseum. That event was deemed a success and will return in 2023.
New for 2023, the division will also be hosting a street race in Chicago. Given the unique layout of street racing circuits, those type of venues often don’t produce competitive races. I question the decision of NASCAR to contest a street race. At the same time, I understand the executive’s efforts to take racing to the heart of major metropolitan areas, in an effort to attract new fans.
If NASCAR truly wanted to do something unique — and even contest a street race — it would do something totally off the wall. NASCAR should forget about street racing and contest another beach course race.
While concerns about the environment will likely preclude that from ever happening, it would be amazing to see NASCAR return to its true street racing roots. While I have no desire to attend a NASCAR street course race, attending a beach race would be high on my bucket list of things to see.
