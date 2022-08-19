In racing, like in life in general, everything is cyclical. In fact, history tends to repeat itself.

The first noted automobile race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., was contested in 1948 on a 6.6-mile course laid out on public roads, and passing through the center of town. The event was sanctioned by the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA).

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.