MILTON — With restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic being lifted, the Community Health and Wellness department at Evangelical Community Hospital is ramping up its efforts to offer potentially life-saving screenings to community members.
Sheila Packer, the hospital's manager of Community Health and Wellness Programs, said all screenings were stopped at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Most of the department's staff were furloughed or redeployed to other areas of the hospital.
At the beginning of 2021, the department resumed offering its monthly blood pressure screenings, on a limited basis.
Screenings were first offered at the Sunbury YMCA, followed by the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.
"We just recently added (blood pressure screenings) at the Milton YMCA," Packer said. "We are going to start with the Mifflinburg (YMCA Center) in July."
She said the screenings were able to be offered again as COVID-19 restrictions started being lifted and more people became vaccinated against the virus.
Ron Marshall, executive director of the Milton YMCA, said he's glad the hospital has been able to resume the screenings.
"I would like to thank Evangelical Community Hospital for continuing their blood pressure screenings at the Milton YMCA," Marshall said. "The members truly enjoy the hospital staff and the opportunity to get their blood pressure screening."
He also touched on the importance of regular blood pressure screenings.
"It's important to get an accurate blood pressure reading so the individual receives a clearer picture of their risk for either heart disease or stroke," Marshall said. "I am strongly satisfied Evan decided to return to the Milton Y and continue this worthwhile community effort with us."
Packer expanded on the importance of regular blood pressure screenings.
"It can be a precursor to heart disease, to stroke," she said, of high blood pressure.
Packer noted that her department worked with the hospital's medical director to develop a policy to follow when conducting blood pressure screenings.
According to Packer, a normal blood pressure is considered to be a reading of below 120/80.
"Anything that's above those two (numbers) is considered elevated," she said.
Stage one high blood pressure is considered to be a reading of 130 to 139 over 80 to 89.
"If you have 134 over 79, that is still considered stage one," Packer said.
Anyone who has a blood pressure reading of 140/90 or higher during a screening offered by Community Health and Wellness is recommended to contact their physician.
Packer said a reading greater than 140/90 is considered to be stage two high blood pressure.
If someone has a reading of 140/90 or greater at a screening, Packer said the screener will ask if they're feeling OK.
"We have a basic form letter that we ask a patient, if you're OK, we would like to send this to your physician," Packer explained. "We would like to send that letter to the physician, letting them know their patient came to a screening and that their blood pressure was high."
If someone at a screening has what Packer classifies to be "an extremely high number" they will be recommended to either immediately call their physician or report to the emergency room.
"If they are symptomatic, feeling or experiencing dizziness, we would recommend you go to the ER right away," Packer added. "That is our policy."
If someone's reading at a blood pressure screening is slightly elevated, Packer said they may be asked to sit for a few minutes and have their pressure checked a second time.
"These are things that we do, not just take a one-time reading," she said.
Packer also noted that those who come to a screening are provided with a card which they can use to record and track their blood pressure numbers each time they are screened.
"With our blood pressure screenings, we always used to do blood pressure and blood sugar (screenings)," Packer said. "We are going to start those (blood sugar) screenings up again in July, at all the YMCAs, except Mifflinburg."
While the blood pressure and blood sugar screenings are in the process of being restarted, Packer said her department resumed offering low-cost comprehensive blood screenings last summer.
"CPR (classes), we've done all throughout the pandemic, with a lot of precautions," Packer said. "We were given permission by the national AARP that we will be able to start our AARP classes back in September."
She also noted that childbirth classes have been ongoing since the fall. The department has also been providing virtual health education programs to schools.
The following blood pressure screenings will be held in July: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 6, at the Sunbury YMCA; 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness; 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 27, Milton YMCA; and by appointment by contacting Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
