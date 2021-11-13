LEWISBURG — Supporters of the Union County Food Hub (UCFH) recently said the concept behind the "food exchange" for non-for-profits was finding its niche.
Inspired by similar hubs nationwide, the UCFH coordinates storage and distribution of food and other products on the way to local food banks. Individuals in need may also receive food from the hub at the Miller Center, Lewisburg.
Rachel Herman, sustainable food solutions/Vista, said the UCFH opened a outdoor, pop up produce stand over the summer. About 8,500 pounds of greens, berries, winter squash and other fresh material were distributed.
Apples, picked by Vista volunteers on Thursday mornings at a family farm, came later in the season.
"We actually had a relationship with a local farm where we picked all the apples from their trees," said Nicole Peterson, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (USCAA) food security coordinator We gave them out and made apple cider and apple pie."
Both Peterson and Herman noted that relationships with smaller, local farms could reap broader benefits.
"One of the missions of the food hub is local sustainability," Peterson said. "We try to make sure we are helping local farmers as well. We don't even get donations from some, but we purchase and kind of keep the local 'ecosystem' going as well as teaching people how important local produce is."
Herman said special vendors came to the pop up market with information about other resources, fulfilling an outreach and educational component of the UCFH.
Ryan McNally, Miller Center director, noted the retail cafe near the UCFH office and storage pantry was going strong. It was now known as the Cornerstone Cafe.
"The Miller Center, pre-pandemic, (had) just a retail cafe," McNally said. "Through COVID, the center itself was closed for a period time. But we maintained our license as a retail cafe. We still are a recreation center and community center. We knew that one day we would return to having weekly events on our basketball courts or bringing in high volumes of people for various things that make use of our spaces."
McNally said maintaining food access for members, community members and people coming through for events was a plus.
"We have a partnership with Kitch It To The Curb," McNally said. "They are a local mobile food service who will operate the retail aspect of our kitchen."
Kitch It To The Curb will have operating hours through the winter and provide food service during winter events at the Miller Center.
Sue Auman, USCAA executive director, called the UCFH and its partnerships the most innovative community initiative they have had in several years.
"The success in addressing food insecurity through local resources and partnerships with Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital, the YMCA and the Miller Center is the true vision for what a community partnership should look like," Auman said. "We really haven't seen anything this cutting edge in awhile."
While the UCFH got going as a food distribution hub in its first year, Peterson said nutrition education would be an integral part of its future. The need became evident from feedback collected at the pop up produce staff when some recipients did not seem to have the expertise of others.
Peterson said the more people know about local produce, the more they could address medical issues evident among customers and the community overall.
McNally praised the UCFH for distributing nutritional foods during Evangelical Community Hospital community health screenings. The clinics hosted at the Miller Center provided blood work and other screening for people without insurance, little insurance or coverage with a high deductible.
The UCFH recently began to shift into winter mode, focusing on serving food pantries, donation drives and meeting holiday food needs at a time when routine demand and food supply resources remain askew in the waning months of a pandemic.
