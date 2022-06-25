Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Sierra Shipe, 24, of Milton, and Blaise Torres, 22, of Tower City.
• Mary Herman, 29, of Winfield, and Kevin Mostik II, 30, of Harrisburg.
• Haleigh Stewart, 24, of Watsontown, and Tyler Leighow, 23, of Watsontown.
• Jose Molina Diaz, 32, of Sunbury, and Maria Diaz Orellana, 25, of Sunbury.
• Nathan Roadarmel, 45, of Paxinos, and Cynthia Gallagher, 45, of Elysburg.
• Braeden Clark, 25, of Sunbury, and Tylor Perles, 25, of Sunbury.
• Savannah Linzell, 20, of Northumberland, and Malachi Snyder, 22, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Patricia A. Kramer and Patricia A. Kasel to Frank Russell Boyer and Riley Aleese Boyer, property in Watsontown, $1.
• David H. Rhoades estate, Rose Mary Zartman co-executor and Allen Ross Schweinsberg co-executor to Taylor Dalton Farr and Kristen Leigh Farr, property in Milton, $1.
• Charles Schell Mathais estate, Charles Mathias, Charles Scott Mathias co-executor and Betty Jean Mathias co-executor to Harold Zimmerman and Alrene Zimmerman, property in Delaware Township, $175,000.
• Margot B. Hastings estate, Margot V. Breslin Hastings, Margot Veronica Breslin Hastings and Valarie H. Jonas executrix to Samuel C. Yoder, Barbara S. Yoder, Seth A. Yoder and Elizabeth R. Yoder, property in Lewis Township, $835,000.
• Connie L. Smith and Connie L. White to Harlan R. Loss Jr., property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Betty J. Gauger estate and Richard T. Gold Jr. to Betty J. Gauger estate and Richard T. Gold Jr., corrective deed, $1.
• James H. Vough and Brittni A. Vough to Brittni A. Vough and Carl Price, property in Milton, $103,887.
• Mark J. Rodgers and Brittni N. Rodgers to Greene Extended Family Trust and Rodney N. Mott Sr., property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Raymond P. Pottios estate and Peter D. Pottios executor to Gary Allan Pfleegor and Sandra Louise Pfleegor, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Ellen H. Pardoe estate, Ellen Louise Pardoe estate and a.k.a., Pamela J. Harpster co-exuector and Carl L. Pardoe co-executor to Pamela J. Harpster and Jeffrey L. Harpster, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Helen H. Pardoe estate, Ellen Louise Pardoe estate, Pamela J. Harpster co-executor and Carl L. Pardoe co-executor to Paemla J. Harpster and Jeffrey L. Harpster, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Helen H. Pardoe estate, Ellen L. Pardoe a.k.a., Pamela J. Harpster co-executor and Carl L. Pardoe co-executor to Pamela J. Harpster and Jeffrey L. Harpster, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Ellen H. Pardoe estate, Ellen Louise Pardoe estate, Pamela J. Harpster co-executor and Carl. L. Pardoe co-executor to Pamela L. Harpster, Jeffrey L. Harpster, Carl L. Pardoe and Gina T. Pardoe, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Betty J. Gaugler and Richard T. Gold Jr. to Allan D. Kovach and Sherry L. Aspray, property in Delaware Township, $176,000.
• Infinite Property Ventures LLC to Infinite Property Ventures LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Ryan Applegate and Tessa R. Applegate to William K. Clark, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Melanie A. Rachau to Alyssa J. Hollenbach, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Sheila A. Ruiz, Sheila A. Bobet and Gabriel Ruiz to Pilar C. Rivera, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Beatrice G. Kern, Catherine I. Eyer co-executor, Kelly R. Pastuszek co-executor Ray W. Kern Jr. co-executor and Kim M. Clemens co-executor to Tracey L. Willard, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• William J. Maher, Barbar A. Bailey and Barbara A. Wascavage to William J. Maher, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Costello Realty Incorporated to Woodmere Realty LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Costello Realty Incorporated to Woodmre Realty LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Costello Realty Incorporated to Woodmere Realty LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Heather Billman to Ralph E. Dunkelberger, property in Rockefeller and Shamokin townships, $150,000.
• James D. Hoffman and Lynne I. Hoffman to Seth D. Koch, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Ryan E. Luberecki and Cara M. Luberecki to Ryan E. Luberecki and Cara M. Luberecki, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Martina Suarez Herrera and Francisco Antonio Vargas Paulino to Paulino Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $9,000.
• JR&R LLC to Christopher S. Dort and Tisha R. Dort, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau to Greater Shamokin Area Housing Development Corporation, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Kevin E. Whitmer to Jasmine Burgos and Alexio Burgos, property in Upper Augusta Township, $305,000.
• Joseph Bieniasz to Stephen A. Kalinowski, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Joseph Bieniasz to Stephen A. Kalinowski, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
• Carol J. Becker estate, Anngalee D. Becker administrator and Shannon D. Becker administrator to Angalee D. Becker and Shannon D. Becker, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Elaine Louise Foulds, Elaine Louise Dewire and Michael J. Dewire to Michael P. Miller, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Daniel R. Geise and Debra K. Geise to Daniel and Debra Geise Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Ryuan D. Geise trustee, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Darlene P. Ward estate and Patricia L. Hoover executor to Andrea M. ward, property in Point Township, $1.
• John Semanchick to John Semanchick and Helen M. Nolter, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Richard C. Good and Charlene J. Good to Michael Kreamer, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Equity Path LLC to Debra S. Terrizzi and Jamie Rodriguez-Crespo, property in Kulpmont, $32,500.
• Thomas J. Berns and Pamela A. Berns to Lauren V. Hause and Jsutin J. Reinaker, property in Ralpho Township, $257,000.
• Marlin J. Bohner Sr. and Norma M. Bohner to James W. Bohner, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Janice M. Hixson, Janice M. Rice and William S. Hixson to William S. Hixson and Janice M. Hixson, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Suzanne E. Eltringham to Richard Eltringham and Patricia Eltringham, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Albert F. Stuck and Carolyn H. Stuck to Albert F. Stuck and Carolyn E. Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Stacey H. Stuck trustee, Shelly M. Bearley trustee and Susan L. Tatar trustee, property in Point Township, $1.
• Brenda L. Chasse and Brenda L. Snyder to Brenda L. Snyder, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Jean M. Long to Jamie D. Reed and Debra L. Reed, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Robert G. Spatzer to Jill C. Burrows and Jeffrey S. Spatzer, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Robert G. Spatzer and Brian D. Bohner to Jill C. Burrows, Jeffrey S. Spatzer and Brian D. Bohner, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• James Mitchum to Jesus Rosario and Yenny Rosario, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Christopher L. Minnich and Amy L. Minnich to Christie Lynn Brosius-Hunter, property in Point Township, $1.
• Rondell warner to Nina Kracun, property in Shamokin, $35,000.
• Debra L. Shoenfelt and Debra L. Kissinger to Lindsey Ferster, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Alvin E. Long American Legion Post No. 504 to Samuel E. Blank and Elizabeth A. Blank, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $15,000.
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Kati Ellen Hall, property in Point Township, $137,008.
• Theron W. Conrad estate, Joann C. Weres co-executor, Eric W. Conrad co-exeuctor and Ellen J. Mull co-executor to John P. Mull and Ellen J. Mull, property in Sunbury, $111,000.
• Melody A. Hayner to Melody A. Haynder Primary Residence Protector Trust, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Kenneth C. Witmer and Doris L. Witmer to Damon Lentz and Julie Scott, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Christian J. Dabrowski and Christie L. Dabrowski to Tall Tree Management LLC, property in Shamokin, $114,000.
• Shasta L. Culp to Randy L. Persing and Christy S. Persing, property in Sunbury, $69,500.
• Jessica I. Miller and Cody R. Miller to Nicole S. Burkett and Richard A. Burkett, property in Coal Township, $164,000.
• Thomas C. Nodich by agent, Joseph Nodich agent and individually and Cynthia Fulhr Nodich to Parisi Katelyn Elizabeth, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• George Lawrence to Jerome K. Jackson Sr., property in Mount Carmel, $7,000.
