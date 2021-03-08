SUNBURY — Caz Russell will hold a signing for his book, "Nuggets: What Training My Dogs Has Taught Me About Life and Leadership," from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury.
The cost will include a signed copy of the book and appetizers. A cash bar will be available.
To purchase tickets, visit www.spyglassridgewinery.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.