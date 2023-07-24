TURBOTVILLE — The GFWC Warrior Run Woman’s Club recently announced winners in the GFWCPA literature and photography contests. Warrior Run School District students entered poetry and short story entries in the Warrior Run Woman’s Club literature contest.
Placing first was Nathan Wertz, who entered a short story in Category 1.
Short Story entries in Category 2 were: Cameron Miller (first), Asher Snoddy (second), Reese Jones (third) and Isabel Goss.
High School senior, Holly Hollenbach’s entry placed first in Category 4.
Poetry entries included: Cameron Miller (first) and Jane Wertz (second) in Category 2; and Category 4 participants were Mallory Stover (first), Madalynn Crisman (second), Holly Hollenbach (third) and Sara Gehrum and Layla Chmielewski.
The literature entries were first place winners at the local club level and sent on to the state level competition. All local literature’s first place winners were sent on to the state level competition.
Three students placed at the GFWC PA state level in the Poetry and Short Story contests.
Nathan Wertz, a second grader at Turbotville Elementary School, placed first in the State Category 1 Short Story competition.
Cameron Miller, a third grader at Turbotville Elementary, poetry entry placed second at the state level.
Warrior Run seniors Mallory Stover placed first at the state competition with her poetry entry, and Holly Hollenbach placed second in the state with her short story entry.
Warrior Run High School ninth grader, Helen Wertz entered the living things photography contest. She placed first at the club level and district level, and third at states.
All student winners received certificates and a cash prize.
Any student from the Warrior Run School District area is eligible to enter the annual contests.
