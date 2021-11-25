MILTON — With the beat of a drum, a group of nearly 40 children looked on with interest as scouts dressed in traditional Native American attire marched into the Milton YMCA gymnasium.
The children — enrolled in the YMCA's day care and school-age child care programs — paid close attention as the scouts demonstrated Native American dances Wednesday morning.
"We've been doing this for a long time, probably 12 years," Jody Reuss, the Milton YMCA's director of Childcare, said.
The program was presented by the Order of the Arrow Indian Dancers and has become an annual tradition at the Milton YMCA. Earlier in the day, the dancers performed their moves for children at the Sunbury YMCA.
Dallas Scicchitano, a member of the dance group and student in the Shikellamy School District, said it's an honor society for local Boy Scouts.
He said members of the group range in age from 12 to 21, and must be considered first class in the BSA system.
"You need to have 20 nights of camping to do it," Scicchitano said, while describing the criteria for participating. "Seven (camping nights) must be at a residential camp, like Camp Karoondinha."
Also known as Camp K, Camp Karoondinha is a Boy Scout camp located in western Union County.
In addition, Scicchitano said members of the Order of Arrow Indian Dancers must be voted into the group by a majority of members in their scouting troop.
The group performed four different dances Wednesday afternoon.
Although their number of annual performances declined amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Scicchitano said the group presents six to eight programs each year.
Jayce Heckman, a member of the group, said he was eager to join.
"I find it fun," he said. "I enjoy getting to go to different places."
Members of the group said the dances were relatively easy to learn.
Reuss said she is glad the performances are able to be offered each year at the YMCA, and said it's a perfect activity for children cared for through the organization.
