Hughesville armed robbery suspect sought

Troopers are seeking information on this suspect, alleged to have committed an armed robbery at 7:25 a.m. Nov. 18 at Citgo, 1 N. Main St., Hughesville.

 Provided by Pennsylvania State Police

HUGHESVILLE — State Police at Montoursville are searching for a suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm during a holdup which occurred at 7:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Citgo, 1 N. Main St., Hughesville.

According to a press release issued Saturday afternoon by Tpr. Jameson Keeler, an unidentified man entered the store while brandishing a firearm, and handed a note to a clerk demanding money.

