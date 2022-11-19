Hughesville armed robbery suspect sought

HUGHESVILLE — State Police at Montoursville are searching for a suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm during a holdup which occurred at 7:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Citgo, 1 N. Main St., Hughesville.
According to a press release issued Saturday afternoon by Tpr. Jameson Keeler, an unidentified man entered the store while brandishing a firearm, and handed a note to a clerk demanding money.
The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash in an orange bag. He fled on foot, traveling north on Railroad Street.
Keeler said the suspect is believed to be a white man in his 20s. He is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.
The suspect was wearing blue jeans and a light gray "Aero 1987" sweatshirt. He also had on a black mask and Nike gloves.
Anyone with information on the suspect should call 570-368-5700 and ask to speak to Keeler.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
