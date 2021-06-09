LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will host its 35th Annual Golf Classic Friday, Aug, 6, at the Bucknell Golf Club, Lewisburg.
The scramble format event has morning and afternoon shotgun starts available at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The Golf Classic raises funds for treatments performed by the paramedics and emergency medical technicians of Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services.
This year’s event features on-the-course contests and a chance to win 2021 Ford Escape from Selinsgrove Ford with a hole-in-one on the course.
Awards to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon will be announced after all golfers have returned their score cards.
“Over the years, this annual event has raised nearly $1,080,000,” said Donna Schuck, associate vice president/chief development officer at Evangelical. “We are extremely grateful to the sponsors, participants, and donors whose contributions make the tournament a great success. This event is about more than just a day on the golf course; it’s about providing necessary funds to support programming, equipment, and lifesaving services of our emergency response crews.”
ERMMS staff answer over 12,000 calls per year with 50% of those being medical emergencies, 40% being trauma, and 10 percent classified as other.
“The people who make up our emergency response teams continue to provide for the community in a compassionate way during some of the most difficult situations," said Nick Klose, ERMMS clinical director. "Funds raised through the Golf Classic enable the Hospital to provide the equipment and medical supplies our EMTs and Paramedics need to save lives.”
For more information on golfer registration, call 570-522-2685 or email fundraising@evanhospital.com.
