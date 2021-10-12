Keegan to retire as Milton superintendent

MILTON — After 12 years at the helm of the Milton Area School District, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan will be retiring.
During a committee session held Tuesday, board President Christine Rantz read a letter from Keegan, announcing her retirement effective Sept. 13, 2022.
Keegan provided a copy of the letter following the meeting.
“It has been my honor and pleasure to serve the Milton Area School District since June 1, 2010,” Keegan wrote. “Together, we have done amazing work for the benefit of all the students who attended and the students who are currently attending the Milton Area School District.”
She described professional opportunities awarded to her as “rewarding, fulfilling, and at times, humbling.”
“It is time for me to prioritize my family and give them the attention they deserve,” she wrote. “My husband, our children and grandchildren patiently stood by my side as I served in the role of superintendent, rarely if ever asking more from me because they understood my commitment, supportive of my call to lead the Milton Area School District.”
Keegan plans to travel with her husband, spend time with their grandchildren, go fishing in Florida and to enjoy sunsets in Sullivan County.
“I wish every one of you the very best and I am confident our school district will continue to prosper and serve our students and families at a high level of excellence,” she wrote.
Brett Hosterman was the only board member to speak of Keegan’s retirement during the meeting.
“Dr. Keegan has taken this district to new highs,” he said. “It will be sad to see her go. I thank her for her leadership.”
It was indicated that other board members spoke of her retirement during a one-hour executive session held to discuss personnel matters during the meeting.
Rantz said following the meeting the board will begin the search for a new superintendent in January.
The board in March granted Keegan a four-year contract extension, running through June 30, 2024. The contract included a 3% annual increase.
At the time of the contract extension, Business Administrator Derrek Fink listed Keegan’s salary at $151,893. Her salary at the time she was hired was $115,000.
Prior to coming to Milton, Keegan served as assistant executive director at the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit.
