MILTON — With trucks and equipment ready to hit the road, Milton Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said Wednesday evening his crew is well prepared to battle today’s winter storm.

“We have eight trucks in our department, and we’ll have all the trucks ready,” said Shaffer. “They are actually ready now and we’ll be out starting (Thursday) morning. We’ll watch the storm and how it progresses, see where we need to be. I’ll have two trucks in each ward of the borough throughout the entire day. If we see it’s going to persist through the entire night, we’ll split our crew. Four guys will go home, four guys will stay, and then we’ll just switch back and forth. We’ll have somebody out 24/7 throughout the storm, monitoring how things go.”

