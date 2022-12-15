MILTON — With trucks and equipment ready to hit the road, Milton Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said Wednesday evening his crew is well prepared to battle today’s winter storm.
“We have eight trucks in our department, and we’ll have all the trucks ready,” said Shaffer. “They are actually ready now and we’ll be out starting (Thursday) morning. We’ll watch the storm and how it progresses, see where we need to be. I’ll have two trucks in each ward of the borough throughout the entire day. If we see it’s going to persist through the entire night, we’ll split our crew. Four guys will go home, four guys will stay, and then we’ll just switch back and forth. We’ll have somebody out 24/7 throughout the storm, monitoring how things go.”
Milton Borough Council voted during its Wednesday evening meeting to accept the resignation of Jay Powell as Ward 4 councilman.
Council also approved to contact the vacancy board about filling the seat, which carries a term through the end of of 2023.
According to Borough Manager Jess Novinger, the vacancy board is composed of a group of individuals that goes through registered voter lists and tries to select individuals they believe would be a good fit on council. When an individual is selected, the council votes on whether to have them fill the remainder of the seat’s term.
Powell initially attended the meeting, but left early following a heated discussion between himself and other council members.
The discussion came about during Novinger’s report, in which she talked about how the council is working to get state funding to purchase a video inspection crawler camera. The camera would cost $104,000 and be used to map the borough’s stormwater system and better identify aging infrastructure.
Powell questioned why such a costly camera should be necessary when a person using a camera could be an option. In response to this, Shaffer stated that state regulations would not allow that.
Powell said he believes the borough spends too much money, and that it was one of the reasons as to why he was resigning.
Council approved the 2023 budget and tax ordinance. The budget will be set at $3.5 million, which is a $360,000 increase over the 2022 budget. There will also be a tax increase with 1.5 mills, with property owners seeing taxes increase by $1.50 for each $1,000 of assessed value.
Vice President Joe Moralez was the lone council member to vote against the budget.
Council tabled a resolution relating to PennDOT’s Green Light Go program. This project entails replacing all the traffic signals in the borough by using grant funding through PennDOT.
“I spoke with Matt Swartz at the PennDOT District 3-0 office in Montoursville and we’ve determined that after revising the original scope, which was replacing all seven traffic signals in borough, it may have been a bit too lofty for one grant application and that phasing and prioritizing intersections through both Green Light Go and Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) may be the best option,” Novinger. explained
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer gave an overview of the year for his department.
“Our call number is up, just like we anticipated last year when we met with the committee,” said Zettlemoyer. “We’re already over 6,000 for service this year and I expect that to continue to grow here with the way things have been going for December. “
Zettlemoyer also stated there has been an increased level of calls for mental health crises, meth use, issues of force, DUIs, drug-related DUIs and weapon use. It was also noted as positive that meter enforcement is working well and the department is seeing revenue through that.
Additionally, Zettlemoyer talked about the Milton Police Christmas program and expressed delight in how involved the community is this year. The program involves collecting toy donations and delivering them to families in need.
The borough approved to cancel the last meeting of December, which was set for Dec. 28.
In other business, the council approved:
• A request from the Freedom Life Church to host its third annual block party Aug. 5 in Brown Avenue Park.
• Appointing Paul Rapp, Rapp Consulting LLC, as the borough’s sewage enforcement officer.
• Reappointing Tom Shaw, Dale Pfeil and Charles Swartz to the planning commission, with a four year term ending on Dec 31 2026.
• Reappointing Linwood Hill and Bryan McCaffery to the zoning hearing board, with a three year term ending on Dec. 31 2025.
• A handicap parking application for 258 Park Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.