Graham named broadcaster of the year
PROVIDED BY WVIA

PITTSTON — The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) Board of Directors has announced that WVIA’s George Graham will receive the Radio Broadcaster of the Year Award for 2023. The award will be presented at the PAB’s annual Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Luncheon at the Harrisburg Hilton Hotel Friday, May 5.

Graham produces and hosts Mixed Bag, All That Jazz, and Homegrown Music on WVIA Radio, and the Homegrown Music Concerts on WVIA TV.

