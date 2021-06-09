LEWISBURG — The Shikelimo Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded Barbara Franck and Doug Walter the Community Service Award for their tireless efforts in serving our community.
Franck gives extensively of her time to the West End Fair coordination and 4-H activities.
Walter is instrumental in maintaining the World War II memorial wall in Mifflinburg, planning a yearly Veterans Day ceremony there, and providing supplies for a veterans home in Hollidaysburg.
The chapter also awarded three Good Citizen Awards to local high school seniors. Vice Regent Kim King gave the awards to James Koconis Lewisburg Area High School, Alyssa Hoffman Warrior Run High School and Morgan Solomon of Milton Area High School.
