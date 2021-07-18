NEW COLUMBIA — Equal parts faith, family and fellowship will be on tap during the 102nd annual God’s Holiness Grove Family Camp Meeting, running Wednesday, July 21, through Sunday, July 25, at the Central Pennsylvania Wesleyan Campground near New Columbia.
“Camp meeting is special because it takes me back to growing up creating memories with my parents and grandparents. It gives me a chance to make the same memories with my three daughters. It also gives us a chance to grow spiritually as a family,” said Josh Pickett, of Kratzerville. “The children’s programs provide them with a base they need while the adult bible study gives me a chance to refresh and recharge. The evening family worship gives us the opportunity to worship together.”
Programming begins at 10 a.m. each day, as an adult Bible study, youth ministry time of worship and Bible-based life lessons and interactive children’s ministry program each kick off in different areas of the campground. Some of the programming includes afternoon activities for some of the age groups before a camp-wide evening service begins at 7 p.m. (5:30 p.m. on Sunday).
“Each service, I will be preaching on one of the basic tenants of the Christian faith or benefits of relationship with Jesus – things so basic to the faith that perhaps we even take them for granted,” said camp speaker Dr. Matthew Pickering, the superintendent of the Penn-York Wesleyan District. “Things like forgiveness, peace, joy, new life and purpose (calling).”
Musical worship each evening will be provided by Ryan Brosious and his team from Christ Wesleyan Church, out of Milton.
“Our prayer is to select and lead music that will open people’s hearts to the message that will be shared each evening,” he said. “If we can help raise people’s line of sight from their situations and fix their attention on Jesus, then we will feel we’ve done our part.”
Children’s ministry, led by Robin Kratzer, of Middleburg, will follow an Olympics theme ahead of the 2021 Summer Games.
“The theme is focused to help our kids train, compete and reach the goal as we study the life of Daniel and how we can live a life that honors God,” said Kratzer. “Other activities during the week will include a flashlight egg hunt, swimming and games.”
Youth lessons will focus on truths found in Romans 12, focused on strengthening faith through practices such as honing God-given gifts, humbly serving others and working toward a “living sacrifice” relationship with God. Beyond the Bible-based lessons, youths will participate in a variety of activities, including a color war, camping-focused escape room, numerous competitions and a lakeside campfire singalong.
“I enjoy watching the next generation blossom with new friendships and pass the memories of family camp to the next generation,” said Jeannie Leininger, of Milton. “Family Camp holds a special place in many people’s hearts.”
Additional information about the upcoming family camp program can be found at www.centralpawccc.org
Schedules for the youth and children’s ministries:
