BOALSBURG — Kids Day: Revolution! will be held at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at the Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave. Boalsburg.
The event will replicate was life was like during the American Revolution, what role did children play and include hands-on activities such as rolling bandages and planning campaigns.
Regular admission rates apply.
