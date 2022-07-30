Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Lanessa Rager, 22, of Watsontown, and Chad Biichle, 24, of Watsontown.
• Joshua Mosier, 29, of Milton, and Jamie Smith, 25, of Milton.
• Eric Rode, 47, of Milton, and Maryann Stine, 40, of Milton.
• Mackenzie Brouse, 26, of Northumberland, and David Laudenslager, 28, of Northumberland.
• Crilynne Shepherd, 31, of Mount Carmel, and Cheryl Ache-Hassier, 39, of Mount Carmel.
Deed transfers
• Sue A. Jones and Michael T. Jones to Sue A. Jones, Jaruen E. Jones and Anthony R. Jones, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Rickey L. buck and Cynthia L. Buck to Giuseppe R. Familla and Sabrina S. Shankar, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Dorothy Hendricks estate, Dorothy L. Hendricks and Henry Hendricks executor to Henry Hendricks, property in Milton, $1.
• Henry Hendricks to Henry Hendricks and Chelsi R. Hendricks, property in Milton $1.
• Sherry L. Dyer to Bailey L. Frey, property in Watsontown, $1.
• John W. Knelly III and Mary Rose T. Knelly to Michael S. Rudy and Brooke M. Rudy, property in Milton, $1.
• Edwina L. Barnhart estate and Cynthia A. Moore executrix to Ruben Medina, property in Milton, $1.
• Dale W. Higgins to Dale W. Higgins and Jamie C. Spencer, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• STR INC to Weis Markets, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $400,000.
• Richard L. Robbins and Mary B. Robbins to Mark R. Robbins, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Richard D. Pogmore Jr. to Richard D. Pogmore Jr. Real Estate Dynasty Trust and Richard D. Pogmore Jr. trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Webster Richards to Shamokin Area Economic Development Authority, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Michael Anthony Akers Jr. to Antonio A. Britton, property in Mount Carmel, $3,948.94.
• Jay Merrill Derk and Lee C. Derk to Daniel C. Derk, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Carolyn P. Sayers to Carolyn P. Sayers, property in Sunbury, $1.
• BDL Properties LLC to Myrline Rivera, property in Mount Carmel, $150,000.
• Susan G. Shipe to Terry E. Rager, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Deborah A. Speer and Robert L. Speer to Brian L. Gevry and Kendra R. Gevry, property in Point Township, $1.
• Morris H. Shaffer by agent, Jeanne A. Reid agent and Michelle A. Fink agent to Robert P. Fink and Marcia L. Fink, property in Northumberland, $165,000.
• Isaac S. King Jr. and Marian R. King to Abner G. Swarey and Sarah S. Swarey, property in Washington Township, $280,000.
• Isaac S. King Jr. and Marian R. King to Isaac S. King Jr. and Marian R. King, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Henry R. Stoltzfus and Arie L. Stoltzfus to Daniel K. Lapp and Ruthie E. Lapp, property iN Jackson Township, $1.
• Stanley J. Metro and Barbara L. Metro to Joseph F. Varano and Amy J. Varano, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• James and Phyllis Kohl Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Jared F. Kohl trustee to James J. Hannon and Brittney L. Hannon, property in Point Township, $1.
• Jeffrey Crabb and Denise Crabb to Lamar N. Myers, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Mary Margaret Kriner and William K. Adamski to Michael Stephenson, property in Mount Carmel Township, $50,000.
• Northeast Industrial Services Corporation to Thomas E. Klemas, property in Mount Carmel, $72,500.
• John J. bewick Jr. and Dianne Bewick to Leah Bucher and David Bucher, property in Mount Carmel, $115,000.
• Lamplight Leasing LLC to Matthew Engel and Jessica Engel, property in Shamokin, $55,900.
• Sean David Stoltenburg and Stephanie A. Stoltenburg to Stephanie A. Stoltenburg, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Todd A. Bendas to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Stanwich Mortage Loan Trust trustee, property in Ralpho Township, $2,563.90.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Jeffrey F. Bahner and Kerri L. Bahner to Fulton Bank NA and Swineford National Bank, property in Northumberland, $3,612.31.
• Eugene J. Eister and Tammy L. Smith to Eugene John Eister and Chad E. Eister, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Eugene J. Eister and Tammy L. Smith to Eugene John Eister and Chad E. Eister, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Tammy L. Smith and Eugene John Eister to Tammy L. Smith, Eugene John Eister and Chad E. Eister, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Eugene J. Eister and Tammy L. Smith to Eugene John Eister and Chad E. Eister, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Tammy L. Smith and Eugene John Eister to Tammy L. Smith and Chad E. Eister, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Euenge J. Eister and Tammy L. Smith to Eugene John Eister and Brenton Eister, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Eugene John Eister and Tammy L. Smith to Eugene John Eister and Brenton Eister, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Tammy L. Smith and Eugene John Eister to Tammy L. Smith and Ryan Eister, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Eugene J. Eister and Tammy L. Smith to Eugene John Eister and Ryan Eister, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Eugene J. Eister and Tammy L. Smith to Eugene John Eister and Stephanie R. Nickell, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Eugene J. Eister and Tammy L. Smith to Eugene John Eister and Stephanie R. Nickell, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Lynn L. Hoagland and Carol C. Hoagland to Brandon Traugh and Kam Traugh, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Renee L. Snyder to Drew H. Snyder, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Patricia M. Sheriff to Patricia M. Sheriff, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Patricia M. Sheriff to Patricia M. Sheriff, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Daniel F.P. Vitoria to Jasmin Dimatulac, property in Riverside, $275,000.
• Charles A. Renn to John S. May Sr., property in Shamokin, $600.
• Joan I. Shaffer by agent and Dana Cameron Shaffer agent to Josue Laporte, property in Northumberland< $150,000.
• Geroge P. Heberling to David L. Keim and Nancy Keim, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Robert S. Kramer and Amanda S. Kramer to Robert S. Kramer Jr., property in Rush Township, 41.
• Marvin Lee Glick and Ruth Ann Glick to Steven K. Glick and Rebecca R. Glick, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Karen A. Cohen to Samuel M. Cohen, property in Rockefeller Township, $128,500.
• Judyann Schmidt to Robert Elwood Mull IV and Whitney Jean Mull, property in Northumberland, $191,000.
• Falconelly Tavarez Mendez to Jose Ariel Perez Martinez, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
• Ronald J. Filarski and Donna M. Filarski to Dezaray L. Erdman, property in Coal Township, $45,000.
• Henry W. Stepp estate, Cynthia D. Kennedy co-exeuctrix and Patricia A. Bennett co-exeuctrix to Robert M. Kennedy and Cynthia D. Kennedy, property in Sunbury, $112,812.
• Skyler M. Herb, Ashley A. Shade and Ashley A. Herb to Seth B. Griner and Talisha J. Griner, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Skyler M. Herb, Ashley A. Shade and Ashley A. Herb to Seth B. Griner and Talisha J. Griner, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Frank Paczkowski by agent and Deborah M. Kaleta agent to Deborah M. Kaleta, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Susan A. Quincy to Elliott Rosa, property in Mount Carmel, $7,000.
• Robert F. Long Jr. and Robert F. Long III, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Jeffrey A. Brubaker to Denay Wodrig, property in Northumberland, $133,500.
• Nicholas Adam Bickhart and Elizabeth A. Boyer to Nicholas Adam Bickhart, property in Point Township, $46,767.
• Casey Lynn Hogancamp to Diana Lynn Fisher and William Charles Fisher Jr., property in Coal Township, $120,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.