NEW COLUMBIA — A 186-foot-tall tower is taking shape in White Deer Township, Union County, as part of a $48 million project to construct a feed mill that will support 100 to 150 farms with up to 416,000 tons of hog feed to feed 1 million pigs a year.
It also is expected to create 50 jobs.
Country View Family Farms is building a new feed mill on a 100-plus acre, rail-served site at 2142 Old Route 15, to support its hog-production business. The business is an affiliate of Clemens Food Group, with the company's most noted products including Hatfield meats.
"We are working with local and state agencies to possibly get some grant funding for the project as well," said Aaron Ott, president of Country View Family Farms.
He said Clemens Company is spending $48 million to construct the facility.
Work on the feed tower is nearing completion, along with a 105-foot-by-60-foot pelleting annex.
Construction started in the fall with permitting, groundwork and excavating, and work on water and sewerage lines.
"Crews had to drill down 40 to 60 feet to pour cement columns for a solid foundation for the mill to stand on," said Ott.
Contractor Todd and Sargent Inc., of Ames, Iowa, in early July started building of the tower with a process called slip-form construction, with a continuous pour of cement.
Ott said Todd and Sargent is the only company that he knows of that specifically makes feed and flour mills in the slip-form fashion.
"There will another pour in September, which will include four separate grain silos, just shy of the height of the tower that is constructed there now," Ott explained. "They will be able to hold 600,000 bushels of grain."
Wiring, utility hookups, piping and conveyer work will then take place. The project is expected to be completed in October 2024.
"We are going to buy local grain as long as there's the availability of it," Ott said. "We are also going to be bringing in grain by railcar and truck to the plant, and we hope to use grain from local grain elevators.
"It's going to give famers another option to sell their grain. We will not have a grain drying facility on site so that will have to be done elsewhere."
About 50 people are expected to be employed at the plant. Positions will include delivery drivers, administration, maintenance and support staff. It will operate around the clock.
"In general, Clemens Family Farms is excited to be moving to the area," Ott said. "We are very appreciative of the locals to have us come there. It's been a very warm welcome from everyone. You don't always experience that everywhere you go."
Carroll Diefenbach, White Deer Township supervisor chair, said he toured the site just before construction of the tower started.
"When they first started, they wanted to use as many people from the area as possible in the construction of the plant," Diefenbach said. "They hired close to 20 local people to help with the project, and have boosted the local economy as their workers needed housing. It supports our local economy, and most of those workers will be here in the area until they finish the project."
Dieffenbach noted that the company contracted with Dave Gutelius Excavating, of Mifflinburg, for the excavating of the property, as well as Central Builders of Sunbury for the cement pouring of the tower.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
