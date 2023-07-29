Rising from the ground

A 186-foot-tall tower recently appeared in White Deer Township, Union County, as part of the construction of a $48 million feed mill.

 KEVIN MERTZ THE WEEKENDER

NEW COLUMBIA — A 186-foot-tall tower is taking shape in White Deer Township, Union County, as part of a $48 million project to construct a feed mill that will support 100 to 150 farms with up to 416,000 tons of hog feed to feed 1 million pigs a year.

It also is expected to create 50 jobs.

