BLOOMSBURG — The BU Players at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will present "John Proctor is the Villain" at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-6 and 3 p.m. Nov. 7 in Alvina Krause Theater, in downtown Bloomsburg.
Aaron Veloz, of Lewisburg, is the light board operator for this production.
Written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by BU faculty member KC MacMillan, "John Proctor is the Villain" is set in a Georgia high school English class that is studying the seminal American classic "The Crucible."
However, as scandal swirls in their community, the English assignment becomes uncomfortably relevant for the students. The line between witch and heroine blurs in this examination of power love, and sex education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.