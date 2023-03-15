MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School District is teaming up with the Herr Memorial Library to host a career fair, which will be open to the public.
The fair is tentatively scheduled to be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, in the high school gym.
Corrie Post, library director, spoke about the fair during Tuesday’s school board meeting. The library received a $28,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry to hold the fair.
Post hopes to have at least 20 area businesses, universities, the military, as well as profit and nonprofit agencies participate in the fair. Library employees will be available to help those looking for jobs spruce up their resume before the fair.
“I believe this will be a great opportunity and would hope to expand the career fair in the future,” Superintendent Ken Dady said. “I appreciate Corrie taking the lead on this... It’s also a great opportunity to build relationships with businesses to provide co-op connections.”
In a separate presentation, Dady said he’s been in contact with Keystone Construction, which built the Midd-West School District’s athletic track, to just discuss possible timelines for the new track facility planned for the Mifflinburg district.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following resignations and retirements: Bernadette Harris, aide; Danielle Kitchens, aide; Judith Foster, food service; Sarah Willits, fourth-grade teacher; Sydney Wertz, head winter cheer coach; Lacey Delosier, assistant winter cheer coach; Wendy Poet, aide; and Linda Zimmerman, administrative assistant.
• The following coaches: Dan Geheres, boys soccer, $5,399; Paige Dando, girls soccer, $4,418; Emily Stauffer, field hockey, $4,418; Matt Wells, girls tennis, $2,945; Jason Dressler, football, $7,718; Duane Snayberger, golf, $2,393; and Renee Fultz, fall cheer, $1,897.
