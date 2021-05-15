MIFFLINBURG — It is probably safe to say enterprising Michaela Heimbach of Mifflinburg is exploring many options.
Heimbach, 22, currently works at The Tack Room in Vicksburg and a West Milton restaurant. She has set up the basics of a T-shirt screen printing business and has used her certification as a horse massage therapist for clients.
"My grandparents had a farm," said Heimbach of her roots. "I've always loved horses (and) was constantly around them."
Heimbach's love of animals in general and horses in particular has also led her to practice as a barrel racer. The rodeo event involves a horse, a rider, an arena and a challenge to ride a set pattern in as quick a time as possible.
Heimbach acquired a barrel horse within the last half a year and has been practicing. She said a good one has to have a lot of "spunk" and flexibility to compete over a tight cloverleaf course.
Though she has not competed yet, Heimbach said having a supreme amount of confidence is key to being a good rider. Strength through the core of the rider's body was also a must in the physically demanding sport.
"I just really liked working with animals," Heimbach said. "So I wanted to find a way so I could spend as much time doing what I liked. I didn't want to sit in an office all the time and have to fill out tons of paperwork or anything like that. It didn't sound very appealing."
Work at The Tack Room has been helpful, Heimbach added, as she has been able to meet trainers and other people with similar interests. Her certification in equine massage therapy and bodyworks involves expertise in stretching and other techniques similar to what a massage therapist can do for a human athlete.
"I don't do it too much right now, a little bit here and there," Heimbach said. "I've had a couple of people (and) I've done their horses for them."
Heimbach was a 2017 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School where she also ran cross country and track and field. She did running and throwing events on the track team.
Her senior year was at SUN Area Technical Institute where she studied criminal justice. An interest in child welfare led to some college-level study but further investigation of the field led to a change of heart and direction.
Heimbach, who prefers a square-toed boot, explained learning to be a horse trainer was also possible in the future. The Tack Room had supplies needed for such a pursuit, including leads for training or transporting horses, western saddles and equine shampoo.
