Marriage licenses
• Taatyanna Huff, 33, of Lewis Township, and William Reher III, 34, of Lewis Township.
• Sherry Mummey, 52, of East Cameron Townhsip, and Darryn Reiner, 51, of East Cameron Township.
• Shawn Neidig, 32, of Point Township, and Jazmen Webber, 28, of Point Township.
Deed transfers
• Reo Acquision LLC, Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Brittany Kratzer, property in Lewis Township, $175,000.
• Kristopher L. Grossman and Donna M. Grossman to Jesse David Pick and Kelli Ann Eichenlaub, property in Milton, $1.
• Donna L. Campbell to Donna L. Campbell Irrevocable Grantor Turst, William M. Campbell IV co-trustee and Mariah b. Owlett co-trustee, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Keith E. Moore and Lori H. Moore to Michelle L. Wertz, Allison M. McNeal and Rachel L. Moore, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• First Church of the Nazarene of Milton to Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, property in Milton, $1.
• District Advisory Board of the Washington Philadelphia District of the Church of the Nazarene to Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, property in Milton, $1.
• Dick A. Witmer estate, Helga P. Witmer estate, Keith D. Witmer executor and Kevin A. Witmer exeuctor to Keith D. Witmern and Kevin A. Witmer, property in Turbot Township, no amount listed.
• Helga P. Witmer estate, Keith D. Witmer executor and Kevin A. Witmer executor to Keith D. Witmern and Kevin A. Witmer, property in Delaware Township, no amount listed.
• Helga P. Witmer estate, Keith D. Witmer exeuctor and Kevin A. Witmer executor to Keith D. Witmer and Kevin A. Witmer, property in Delaware Township, no amount listed.
• Daniel W. Rarig, Debra L. Rarig and Ronald E. Rarig to Rarig Family Income Only Grantor Trust, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• James A. Clark to Thomas Wells, property in watsontown, $1.
• Sandra Kunkel Irrevocable Grantor Turst and Lisa M. Steckhouse trustee to Lisa M. Steckhouse, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Lisa M. Steckhouse and George A. Steckhouse to Sandra M. Kunkel, property in watsontown, $1.
• Joshua G. Laidacker and Jessica L. Laidacker to Joshua G. Laidacker, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Jeffrey K. Diehl to Harrington management Services LLC, property in Sunbury, $1≥
• Marion L. Klinger estate and Stanley Geiswhite administrator to Michael J. Kisner and Mindy L. Kisner, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Daniele Marie Shaffer and Nicholas Strohecker to Yeiber Estevez, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Darlene Johns by agent and Malissa N. Kurtz agent to Kennedi S. Frye, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Joanne M. Daywalt and Bernard M. Baranoski Jr. to Joanne M. Daywalt, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Renee Kelly to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper DBA, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1,191.19.
• Peter R. Johnson and Deborah G. Johnson to C3 Consulting Associates LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Harry Ashton III and Tammy J. Ashton to Jeffrey J. Clark and Misty Clark, property in Point Township, $1.
• Danny D. Angel and Paula L. Angel to Christopher Buzas and Robin Buzas, property in Rush Township, $636,510.
• Linda S. Sarfine to Jonathan A. Reichert and carrie M. Hawk, property in Sunbury, $158,000.
• Gary W. Wolfgang estate and Cindy D. Wolfgang administrator to Brandon S. Boyer and Jade A. Boyer, property in Washington Township, $178,000.
• Michael Tirpak Jr. and Sarah Tirpak to Jacquelyn E. Reis and Joshua M. Thibeault, property in Sunbury, $240,000.
• Ali Youssef Makki and Sima Jaroudy to Luis E. Fernandez, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Hoch Family Trust and Robin Lee Latsha trustee to Christopher J. Kerstetter and Tammy L. Kerstetter, property in washington Township, $241,000.
• Ali Youssef Makki and Sima Jaroudy to Peace Casa LLC, property in Shamokin, $26,000.
• Rosalie A. Campbell estate and Darlene L. Stone administratrix to Kyle Keister, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs United States of America to John Sack IV, property in Coal Township, $38,500.
• AAG Properties LLC to Emmanuel Fosam, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
• Loretta E. Polyniak estate, Karen K. McDonald co-exeuctrice and Theresa McElhattan co-exeuctrice to Mark P. Shingara II and Melissa A. Saleski, property in Coal Township, $100,000.
• Daniel R. Zook, Lovina F. Stoltzfus and Lovina G. Zook to John Marlin King and Mary Ann King, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $230,000.
• Ivan Lee Fisher and Susan F. Fisher to Stephen A. Speicher, property in Jackson Township, $262,000.
• Jerome L. Korinchak and Amanda L. Korinchak to Jerome L. Korinchak and Amanda L. Koranchak, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Bernard J. Kiessling II and Kelsey J. Kiessling to Bernard J. Kiessling II and Kelsey J. Kieesling, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• BOD Enterprises LLC to Sophia Gay, property in Kulpmont, $22,000.
• Susan G. Shipe to Ryals Family LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Cameron Curtis Degrand and Victoria Marie Degrand to Brittany Chesney, property in Shamokin, $89,900.
• Stephen J. Matzura and Martha K. Matzura to Mallory Shoop, Stephen John Shoop, Kerri Molesevich and Amanda Shebelsky, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Icky Kurtz LLC to Dennis L. Stoneroad and Debra L. Stoneroad, properties in Shamokin and Ralpho townships, $30,000.
• Randle John Snyder to Garrett John Snyder, property in Zerbe Township, $40,000.
• MVLS Investments LLC to Caromil Assets LLC and Falling Water Assets LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $28,000.
• Providencia LLC to Mahepa Assets Corp and Mems Group Investments LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $29,800.
• Penforest LLC to Chinoconstruction LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $26,000.
• Ultimate LLC to Peter W. Saad, property in Shamokin, $19,999.
• Cody R. Lenker to Casey L. Renninger, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Victoria L. Miller and Donald R. Miller to Wendy L. Jones, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Marlene V. Zlocki estate and Saundra Zlocki individually and administrator to Saundra Lee Zlocki, properties in Mount Carmel Township and Marion Heights, $1 each.
• Carrie M. Sawicki estate and Judith C. Davis individually and administratrix to Raynor W. Harker, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Meriweather Clark and Hunter Baird to Kassondra Lyndess-Rose Frew and Dalton James beaver, property in Sunbury, $258,770.
• Jeffrey L. Albert estate and Jeffrey Albert Jr. administrator to Glenn Reiss Miller, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Bernard L. Butkiewicz estate, Barbara Ann Heere executrix, Elaine Marie Butkiewicz and Marei Gallo to David Rainis Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
• Wayne S. Kratzer by agent and Erica Kratzer agent to Michael Albright, property in Shamokin, $21,000.
