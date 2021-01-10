HARRISBURG — Data released Saturday by the state Department of Health showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,618 over the last week in Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Lycoming, Montour and Columbia counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 432 over the last week in Northumberland County, along with 19 new deaths. Lycoming County saw its case count rise by 457, along with 18 deaths. Union County's cases rose by 241 over the last week, along with 9 new deaths. Columbia County's cases rose by 317 along with 14 deaths. Snyder County's caseload increased by 142, to go with 5 deaths and Montour County's cases rose by 29, along with 6 new deaths.
The Department of Health confirmed that there were 10,045 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 713,310.
There are 5,318 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,092 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.
There were 273 new deaths reported for a total of 17,667 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March, according to the state.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 5,195 cases (254 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 6,027 cases (142 deaths)
• Union County, 2932 cases (52 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,024 cases (87 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,932 cases (52 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,162 cases (31 deaths)
