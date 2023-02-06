MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Sunday afternoon bomb threat forced the temporary closure of the Walmart store located at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 3:14 p.m. Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police reported receiving word that Walmart staff learned of a bomb threat, made by an unknown male.
Troopers said all employees were evacuated, and the store was searched. No explosive devices were found.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
In addition to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple first responders were called to the scene. Several Snyder County fire departments responded, along with the New Berlin Fire Department's drone unit.
