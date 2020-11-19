WILLIAMSPORT — "A Holiday Jewel Box At a County Gem: Quilts, Silver and Jade at the Taber" will be the theme of this year’s holiday display at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The exhibit will open with a preview to be held 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, for members, followed by a public preview from 7 to 8:30.
Wendy Etzel’s award-winning quilts will be featured in the display. The quilts feature depictions of some of the homes on Williamsport's Millionaires’ Row, as well as quilts that embrace the Christmas and winter celebrations.
The quilts will be enhanced with a collection of silver and jade from the Eccles Hall Collection. The silver will include a sugar sifter in its original presentation box, and with documentation that it once belonged to Queen Victoria.
The silver on display will feature objets from the United States, England, Scotland, Mexico, Egypt and Russia.
The jade will feature the traditional green jade, and examples of white, Peach Blossom, and Muttonfat jade.
The exhibit will run through Saturday, Jan. 16.
The Third Annual Ornament Sale will be held in conjunction with the exhibit. The ornaments will be made by area artists, including: Deb Parsons, Mickey Mapstone, Catheal Weiser, Tammy Daneker, Mike Swanger, Jackie Thomas, Linda Campbell, Sara Kiehl, Nadine Sapiente and featured artist Meg Smith.
Smith is a Williamsport native with a local heritage that spans generations. Her mother and grandfather were also artists. In addition to being a business owner, her grandfather also worked in lapidary and jewelry design.
In addition to their beautiful ornaments, a number of the artists will have mini pop-up galleries of their other works, including jewelry, sculpture, handbags, pottery and fiber wearables.
Face masks will be required and social distancing will be urged.
For more information, call the museum at 570-326-3326.
