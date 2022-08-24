UNIVERSITY PARK — A research team led by a Penn State plant scientist has received a $650,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) to study the functions of key plant genes responsible for regulating the acquisition and use of nitrogen and phosphorus in corn hybrids.
Ruairidh Sawers, Penn State assistant professor of plant abiotic stress, and colleagues in College of Agricultural Sciences will collaborate with the research group of Stephen Moose, University of Illinois crop scientist, to learn why some corn varieties are better at acquiring and using nitrogen and phosphorus than others.
