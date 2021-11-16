Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Disorderly gathering, 12:19 a.m., St. Catherine Street; underage drinking, 1:11 a.m., South Seventh Street; traffic warning, 2:33 a.m., St. Mary and North Seventh streets; DUI arrest, 2:55 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh streets; be on the lookout, 5:02 a.m., Upper Mahanoy Township; check welfare, 9:50 a.m., North 16th at West Market streets; phone call request, 11:10 a.m., police headquarters; disorderly conduct, 11:34 a.m., South Fifth and St. Louis streets, East Buffalo Township; disorderly conduct, 11:41 a.m., North Front Street; parking complaint, 12:06 p.m., North Third Street; parking complaint, 12:38 p.m., North Third Street; assist police agency, 2:10 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; traffic warning, 4:57 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 10:03 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 2:23 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; burglar alarm, 6:10 a.m., St. Marty Street, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 1:44 p.m., police headquarters; vehicle lockout, 3:41 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; information, 4:08 p.m., Keila Avenue, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 4:23 p.m., Market at North Water streets; traffic arrest, 4:44 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; phone call request, 7:54 p.m., North 10th Street; traffic warning, 8:16 p.m., Westbranch Highway; non-reportable accident, 8:19 p.m., Westbranch Highway; noise complaint, 9:47 p.m., Mountain View Road, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 9:48 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Friday: Burglar alarm, 4:22 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 4:35 a.m., Westbranch Highway; roadway flooding, 4:54 a.m., St. George Street; traffic arrest, 8:34 a.m., Westbranch Highway and River Road; theft, 8:38 a.m., North 10th Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 10:49 a.m., South Seventh at St. Louis streets; non-reportable accident, 11:02 a.m., North Fourth Street; traffic arrest, 11:04 a.m., South Seventh and St. Louis streets; traffic arrest, 11:50 a.m., South Seventh at St. Louis streets; be on the lookout, 11:52 a.m., State Police at Bloomsburg; traffic arrest, 12:32 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; false alarm, 1:59 p.m., Cardinal Drive; phone call request, 2:22 p.m., State Police at Milton; police information, 3:52 p.m., police headquarters; welfare check, 3:55 p.m., Westbranch Highway; reportable accident, 4:36 p.m., Furnace Road at Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township; animal issue, 5:29 p.m., Maclay Avenue; suspicious person, 8:08 p.m., North Second Street; traffic warning, 10:52 p.m., North Fifth Street; disturbance, 11:47 p.m., St. Louis Street.
• Thursday: Noise complaint, 12:08 a.m., Barton Street; suspicious vehicle, 12:58 a.m., Hufnagle Boulevard; burglar alarm, 4:43 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 5:07 a.m., Route 15 and Furnace Road; traffic arrest, 8:09 a.m., River Road at South Seventh Street, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 8:23 a.m., South Fifth Street; traffic warning, 8:29 a.m., River Road; traffic arrest, 8:35 a.m., River Road; traffic arrest, 8:53 a.m., River Road; traffic arrest, 9:51 a.m., North Derr Drive and North Seventh Street; found property, 10:30 a.m., Buffalo Road; phone call request, 11:18 a.m., police headquarters; dispute, noon, South Second Street; lost property, 12:07 p.m., Market Street; information, 1:39 p.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township; hit and run, 3:04 p.m., Fairground Road at Old Turnpike Road; police information, 3:13 p.m., police headquarters; traffic complaint, 7:12 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Smoketown Road; suspicious circumstance, 7:16 p.m., North Derr Drive; be on the lookout, 7:19 p.m., State Police at Lewistown; domestic, 7:51 p.m., Villa Vista Avenue, East Buffalo Township.
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to an alleged domestic and arrested a Winfield man.
Anatoli Ivankin, 46, allegedly struck a 25-year-old Winfield woman in the head and shoulder. The alleged incident was reported at 8:37 p.m. Nov. 13 along Broadway Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
False reports
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man was arrested and charged with false reports to law enforcement, false identification to law enforcement, driving while DUI suspended and several summary traffic violations.
A 2003 Chevrolet Blazer was stopped at 7:13 a.m. Nov. 13 along University Avenue and Belmar Avenue, Penn Township, Snyder County. Douglas Klugh, 56, was arrested and charged, police noted.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged theft Sept. 13 along Spruce Run Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
A 39-year-old Middleburg woman was the victim of an alleged $429.36 theft.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged identity theft reported at 1:07 p.m. Oct. 25 along Foxboro Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
The victim was a 78-year-old Selinsgrove man.
Possession
SELINSGROVE — Troopers stopped a 2004 Toyota Corolla and arrested the driver and passenger for possession.
Troopers said the stop occurred at 9:07 p.m. Nov. 5 along West Sassafras Street and Industrial Park Road, Selinsgrove, Snyder County. Warren Griffith, 20, of Old Bridge, N.J., and Christopher Bookter, 20, of Columbia, Md. were arrested, police ntoed.
One was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana while the other was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Probation violation
MIDDLEBURG — Jennifer Boop, 36, of Millmont, allegedly brandished drug-free urine to Snyder County Probation to elude a drug test.
The alleged violation was reported at 9 a.m. Nov. 6 at 9 W. Market St., Middleburg, Snyder County.
Overdose
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported overdose at 5:43 p.m. Nov. 13 along Greenbriar Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 4-year-old Selinsgrove girl was listed as a victim.
