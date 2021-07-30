MILTON — Registration for the third annual Susquehanna Valley Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Voices for Children Ride for the Child will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Milton Motorcycle Club, 2855 Shakespeare Ave., Milton.
The three-hour ride will start at noon following a lunch and will follow current COVID-19 protocol. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and other attractions before the ride. Premium beverages, specialty confections and ice cream will be served after the ride.
Susquehanna Valley CASA is a nonprofit organization which advocates for abused and neglected children in the foster care court systems in Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Lycoming counties. CASA volunteers are trained to be the voice of the children involved in dependency court by no fault of their own.
Contact Brenda Dailey at 570-847-1204 for information about the ride. General inquiries may be directed to Tammy Sempko, CASA executive director at 570-317-1247 (www.susquehannavalleycasa.com).
