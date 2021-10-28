WATSONTOWN — Milan Knopp has some memories of attending the Watsontown Alliance Church at a very young age.
“I was 5 years old,” he said. “My parents heard of this church. We decided to attend.”
At the time, Knopp said the church was located in the area of Delaware Township, Northumberland County, known as Goosetown.
“(My parents) really liked the pastor, that was the Rev. (Paul) Schuler,” Knopp said.
He noted the church had been around for just five years when he and his family started attending services there.
“My birth date (year) is the same as the church, 1945,” Knopp said. “I spent my young years here.”
A special service, to mark the church’s 75th anniversary, will be held Sunday, Oct. 31. A time of fellowship will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. in the fellowship building, located to the rear of the church at 1165 Eighth Street Drive.
An anniversary service will follow from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
According to information on the church history provided by anniversary committee member Dave Hunter, a small church was first built between 1944 and 1945 in Goosetown. That building is now a house.
Additional Sunday school rooms were built in 1945, and the church joined the Christian and Missionary Alliance in 1947.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the current church building was held in 1969, Knopp said.
“At that time, our pastor was Pastor Bruce Stutzman,” Knopp said. “He was very energetic. The church was growing.”
Raymond Coup, a church member, was the contractor who handled the building of the new church, which was dedicated May 31, 1970.
“There was a lot of volunteer help went into (building the church),” Knopp recalled. “After the church was built, the parsonage was built.”
The church continued to attract new members, he said.
“We outgrew the first sanctuary, which seated 240 (people),” Knopp said.
A building expansion, which included the current sanctuary, was completed in 1975, according to information provided by Hunter.
In 1986, Knopp was involved leading the construction of the Alliance Activity Center, located to the rear of the church. That building served as the home to Watsontown Christian Academy, a private Christian school which operated through 2014.
Knopp and Hunter both noted their deep roots in the church.
Hunter has been attending services at the Watsontown Alliance Church since he moved to the area from Lancaster County in 1976.
“We’ve enjoyed all the years we’ve been here,” he said. “We love the people. When you walk in the door, you feel at home.
“This church, the foundation of it, was very strong,” Hunter continued. “If you attend here, you would see a strong base of older members.”
Knopp said the church is working to enhance the programs it offers for younger members.
Recently, Hunter said a trick-or-treat night attracted nearly 300 children, plus their parents.
Currently, Hunter said the church has an AWANA program, for children age 3 through sixth grade. The Alliance Youth Program is open to children in sixth through 12th grade.
Other activities for men and women are also offered. In addition, Hunter noted the church operates Just Among Moms (JAM). That program gives mothers an opportunity to meet two times per month to discuss challenges they face.
“This is a warm church,” Knopp said. “It’s a church that wants to reach out to the community.”
He noted that he and his wife, Jean, met while first attending services at the church’s location in Goosetown.
“Our three children have been dedicated here,” Knopp said.
Like many others in the congregation, Knopp said each of his three children have continue to be active in the church as adults, in various capacities.
“We’ve had a number of youth who came up in the church who went on to serve the church at various places around the world,” Knopp said.
His daughter, Brenda, served as a missionary in Kosovo. His son, Greg, is currently a pastor in North Dakota. Daughter Sonia is active in Watsontown Alliance Church activities.
“There is nothing more blessed to me than seeing my children serving the Lord,” Knopp said. “My wife and I count it as a privilege to be part of this.”
Pastor Scott Bartholomew has been serving the church for three years, while Associate Pastor Darren Rowles has been serving the church for two years.
Both said they enjoy ministering to and with the members of the congregation.
“The theme (of the church) is God’s faithfulness,” Bartholomew said. “We’ve seen how faithful God has been over the years.”
“The people... there is a generosity, a graciousness,” Rowles added.
Sunday’s service, titled “The Faithfulness of God,” will feature in-person speakers and video messages from individuals who have been involved with the church over the years and are active in ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.