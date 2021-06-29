Mifflinburg
• 9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Mifflinburg Community Park.
Millersburg
• Dusk, Friday, July 2, view from hilltop near Winery at Hunter’s Valley.
New Berlin
• 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4 on Commons along Penns Creek (Rain date, Monday , July 5).
Lewisburg
• No fireworks are planned for 2021 in Lewisburg.
Selinsgrove
• 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, Old Colony Road at antique association showgrounds.
Shamokin
• Dusk Saturday, July 3, to last 30 to 40 minutes and launched from the Glen Burn Bank.
State College
• 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Watsontown
• 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
Williamsport
• 9:40 p.m. Sunday, July 4, in the area of the Market Street bridge.
