WILLIAMSPORT — Barbara Fisher Di Marco has been appointed interim assistant dean of arts and sciences at Pennsylvania College of Technology, effective July 26.
Di Marco most recently served as an assistant professor and co-department head of mathematics at the college. She was honored with an Excellence in Teaching Award in 2020.
Di Marco earned a master of education in instructional systems, a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and a certificate in statistics, all from Penn State.
Prior to joining the Penn College faculty full time in 2007, she taught mathematics at the secondary level and as an adjunct instructor at the college.
She joins Kelley and Brian D. Walton, assistant dean of business and hospitality, in leading the administrative team for the School of Business, Arts and Sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.