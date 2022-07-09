International nurses to join Evangelical staff

LEWISBURG — The first of an estimated eight international registered nurses will soon be joining the staff at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Rachel Smith, the hospital's vice president of People and Culture, said the hospital has partnered with Passport USA to bring professional medical staff members to the hospital, primarily from the Philippines.
"The first international RN will be welcomed this month," Smith said. "We do have contracts signed to welcome additional RNs over the next 12 months."
She expects around eight RNs to join the hospital staff through Passport USA, as well as three to five medical lab scientists.
"The Philippines produces a high volume of professional bachelors-prepared RNs," Smith explained. "The education they receive in the Philippines is very comparable to the educational programs they would receive in the U.S. That makes for an easier transition.
"(The Philippines) have more nurses in country than they are able to support," she continued. "That's the opposite of what we're experiencing."
Individuals who come to Evangelical through the program must commit to spending three years working at the hospital. During that time, they will be employees of Passport USA.
After the three-year period, Smith said the individuals can transition to become hospital employees.
"We hope they find their passion can be fulfilled here," she said. "The community is a place where they want to continue to live and grow... They are bringing their families. They are making a commitment to relocate to that American dream."
Faced with a shortage of health care workers, Smiths said the hospital has had to turn to creative means to employ quality staff.
According to Smith, it's projected that by 2030 the U.S. will be short 1.2-million registered nurses.
"This is a shortage that's been long projected," she said, adding that it's attributed to both an aging workforce and fewer students entering the health care field.
"It's been exacerbated by COVID," Smith said. "It's something, I think, we would have been facing even without COVID."
The hospital started working with Passport USA nine months ago and has been heavily involved in the interview process.
"Our leadership in various departments participate in (virtual) interviews with the candidates," Smith explained. "We are presented with a candidate... we ultimately make the decision if it's someone who fits with the organization."
She noted that all candidates are proficient in English.
"Most of these individuals have at least five years, if not more, of clinical work experience," Smith said. "They may have had other international placements before coming here."
When the individuals arrive, Smith said Passport USA will have already worked to make sure they have the proper licensing credentials in place to work in Pennsylvania. The organization also handles the procedures related to the immigration process.
"When the individual arrives here in the U.S., a representative from Passport USA meets with them at the airport," Smith explained. "They stay with them for the next couple of days... They help them arrange housing, set up a bank account... If they have children, they will help navigate enrollment in the local school district."
While there are costs to the hospital associated with the program, Smith said the investment is worthwhile.
"There are costs associated with any recruitment that we do," she said."This is an investment we are choosing to make in order to ensure we have a more robust workforce, and that we're able to continue to meet the demands of this community."
Smith expressed confidence that the health professionals will be committed long term to working in the local community.
"We are certainly looking at this as a long-term investment," she said. "We continue to look at all avenues to find talent. We believe we've got something special here at Evangelical."
Currently, Smith said the hospital supplements its staff with nurses, and other providers, from traveling and other staffing agencies.
"A typical agency contract runs anywhere from 13 to 26 weeks," she said. "At that time, that individual can opt to renew or can move on to another opportunity.
"The benefit we get from the international staffing is a commitment of three years, with a very strong likelihood to transfer those individuals to permanent employees."
