MIFFLINBURG — The Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg will be holding its annual Blueberry fundraiser in July.
A 10-pound box of berries can be purchased by calling or texting 570-847-3996, or by emailing. Order forms can be acquired and dropped off at State Farm Insurance office on Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg.
Berries will be available for pickup by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Wehr’s Beverage, Route 45/Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
All money raised from the sale is used to support local programming for children.
Kiwanis meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of the month at the Carriage Corner restaurant, Mifflinburg. Guests are welcome to attend.
