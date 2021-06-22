WATSONTOWN — As donations continue to pour in, an organization dedicated to preserving the history of Watsontown and surrounding communities is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year.
Members of the Watsontown Historical Association’s board of directors met recently to discuss the continued growth of the organization and some of its latest acquisitions.
Erica Frey, a board member, said the organization moved into its headquarters at 200 Main St. in 2017. While initially just operating out of one room, the organization expanded into a second room at the building in 2019.
“The Watsontown Historical Association was formed because a group of citizens realized there was no such thing in our community, other than Fort Freeland,” Frey said, adding that the historical association is support of the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society.
“All these little towns (in the area), they have a historical association,” Frey said, adding that Watsontown did not have one until the association was formed.
Among the organization’s founding members were Kevin Johnson, Dan Reeder and Gerald Folk, all of whom have since passed away.
Johnson’s widow, Diana Johnson, is an active board member with the association. She said the organization received donations of numerous historical items from Watsontown and surrounding community’s during the borough’s 2017 sesquicentennial.
The donations have continued to pour in.
According to information provided by board member Kathi Wertman, the association has had 2,480 items donated to it since it was founded.
“The support is phenomenal, people trust us with their items,” Wertman said.
“We have grown as an organization,” Johnson said. “We are healthy in a lot of ways, in our (financial) numbers, our membership, with our acquisitions.”
Among the organization’s latest acquisitions are a collection of items depicting the history of the Bob and Dean McNett Band.
Wertman said the items were provided as a permanent loan to the association from Dean’s children, Deana, Tim and Shawn McNett.
The band, Wertman explained, was known throughout the area. The family had also operated Radio Corral, a country music park located near Montgomery which attracted famous country music artists who performed there.
“There’s a photo of Radio Corral,” Wertman said, while describing the collection of items loaned to the historical association. “There’s (Dean’s) stage outfits, there’s a poster from Radio Corral… There’s a couple of 45 records Dean and Bob made.”
The association also recently received a lathe which was made to use Wilson Walkies, wooden toys which were produced in Watsontown and sold nationwide.
According to Johnson, the lathe was donated by the family of Jim Denosky, who had adapted it to make the wooden animal figures which were part of the collection of Wilson Walkies which were once produced.
While the recent donations are currently on display at the historical association’s headquarters, Wertman dreams of having a larger space where those items could be permanently displayed, along with other donations in the association’s possession.
“I would love to have a space for the uniforms, to build a stage like they had,” she said. “We just don’t have that space.”
When the historical association was formed, Frey said those involved didn’t envision needing museum space.
“I thought we needed a place to hang our hat,” she said.
Those who have visited the association the association since its headquarters opened in 2017 have enjoyed seeing the items displayed.
“I am most excited when when someone comes in, looks at something and says ‘I never knew that about Watsontown,’” Johnson said.
Since 2017, Frey said 518 people who have visited the association have signed its guest book. Of those who have signed, individuals have come from 15 states other than Pennsylvania.
“We would love to expand beyond this (headquarters), but we have no concrete plans,” Frey said.
“We would like to be housed in a historic building in this town,” she continued. “We don’t want to be outside of town. We would like to have room for interactive displays, room for programs.”
Frey said the organization would love to work with the Warrior Run School District, to offer programs for students.
To celebrate the historical association’s fifth anniversary, several activities are being held.
Notably, Frey said discounted association memberships are being offered through the end of August.
The rates will be $10 for individuals, $20 for families and free for high school and college students with proper identification.
While the memberships support the association, Frey said the organization would like to attract more student members.
The association will be holding its fourth golf tournament fundraiser Sunday, July 25, at Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton. The two-person scramble format tournament will begin with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
For information on entering, contact Brent Frey at 570-490-5249.
A free ice cream social will be held by the association from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Watsontown canal boat pavilion.
“In 2019, we did three (ice cream socials),” Erica Frey explained. “Those were all well attended.”
The association is now accepting orders for a Westerwald Pottery butter pot with lid. The piece is the fourth in a collection of Westerwald Pottery items which have been sold each year by the association.
Each piece of pottery contains the name Watsontown and the year 1867, when the borough was incorporated.
The cost of the butter pot with lid is $30. Orders can be placed by contacting Johnson at 570-538-1939 or djnova@windstream.net.
The pots are expected to be delivered in the fall.
The historical association is open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month. Those hours may expand in September.
