MUNCY — The Muncy Cemetery recently received a $10,000 grant from the Margaret Waldron Memorial Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
The grant will help fund a new cemetery sign, tree removal and replacement, trash baskets, landscaping, painting cannons and a privacy fence, which all total $19,000. The components of this beautification project will be complete by the spring of 2022.
The Margaret Waldron Fund had $131,400 available to grant in 2021 for charitable purposes in the greater Muncy community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.