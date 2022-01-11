LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) has joined almost 500 sites across the country to celebrate the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next great space science observatory.
The Space Explorers: Launch Party will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, the LCM at 815 Market St. Lewisburg. The presenatation will bring the excitement of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) to children and families.
The LCM will partner with Dr. Joel Leja from Penn State University for the program.
Webb is the largest and most complex space science telescope ever built – the premier observatory of the next decade. The telescope will observe the universe in the infrared, peering inside dust clouds to study light from distant parts of the universe for the first time – the first galaxies that formed about 13.5 billion years ago – and give humankind insight into how the universe formed.
Guests will view the launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Activity stations will be provided by the National Informal STEM Education Network and available throughout the event. Likewise, the LCM will welome a special guest, Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12).
The event is free with general admission or membership and recommended for children 6 and up. For more information about the LCM, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or contact by email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.