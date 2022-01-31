ALLENWOOD — According to its founder, Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland had a good year in 2021.
Clyde Peeling attributed the healthy attendance at the well-known reptile zoo to reduced overseas travel. He speculated that people were also simply weary of being cooped up indoors.
He said reptiles, locally or in other zoos, have apparently been resistant to the virus which has changed so much of what was familiar.
“As far as I know, reptiles do not contract COVID,” Peeling said. “Cats and primates do. San Diego’s gorilla population had COVID very early on. Though one of them was very sick, I think they all survived.”
Like businesses and families almost everywhere, Peeling said Reptiland has been dealing with inflation across the board in a changing economy. It would make projections for the 2022 business year difficult
“All of our gift shop items have gone up,” Peeling said. “Obviously, we have to pass that on.”
The cost of borrowing, also on the way up, may also affect plans for the year ahead.
“I would attribute primarily to the COVID-19,” Peeling said. “I do wonder why the (federal reserve) hasn’t reacted more quickly to start upping the rates and start slowing things down.”
Peeling said a parking lot project, likely to require a loan, would thus cost more.
“The country needs to get this under control,” Peeling said. “If that means we pay a little more, so be it.”
Peeling added that facial covering was requested but it was never a “must.” Though the question of enforcing the mask request remained open, Peeling said it would have been awkward to have gotten into a conflict with a visitor.
Meantime, “Zoo Zooms” were recently offered to permit safe access to educational shows and exhibits. Virtual programs for classroom and other educational settings included Ancient Adaptions, an exhibit explaining how tortoises, alligators and crocodiles have survived for millions of years. Virtual programs about lizards, snakes and properties of venom found in nature are also available.
Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland was opened in 1964 with the vision that people want to learn about large and venomous reptiles while being entertained. Managing a clean facility which could support itself by people who use it was part of the plan.
The operation, staffed seasonally by a dozen or more employees, is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Call 570-538-1869 or visit www.reptiland.com for more information.
