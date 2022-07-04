Bucknell announces Fulbright winners

LEWISBURG — The drive to create lasting change for good runs as a common thread for many Bucknellians. This year, three Fulbright Award winners are taking that passion abroad on their next steps to support and transform communities.
Offering study, research, teaching and exchange opportunities in more than 140 countries, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program expands perspectives through professional and academic development and cross-cultural dialogue. The program is grounded in community engagement and cultural immersion, allowing Fulbrighters to expand their viewpoints as they develop mutual understanding with the people of their host country.
Genevieve Block, a member of the Class of 2022, will be traveling to Colombia through the program.
When her original internship experience was canceled due to COVID-19, Block made a quick pivot and secured a summer experience working with an environmental group called Clean Water Action in her hometown of Baltimore. The focus of her work settled on the impacts of the virus on undocumented immigrants working in the Maryland farming industry.
It was this experience that inspired Block to apply into the Fulbright program. She is heading to Colombia later this summer — specifically the city of Bucaramanga in the Santander region — to serve as an English teaching assistant. There, she’ll work alongside a professor in a university classroom, assisting with activities and leading sections of lessons for English language learners.
Lily Shorney, a member of the Class of 2022, will be traveling to the Czech Republic through the program.
A high school performance of “The Bartered Bride,” a famous Czech operetta, coupled with the desire to explore how music therapy can affect health outcomes laid the foundation for Shorney’s Fulbright application to the Czech Republic.
She’s headed to Troodon, a small town about an hour outside of Prague, where she will serve as an English teaching assistant.
“At Bucknell, I worked for the Lewisburg Listening Post, a mentor program for middle and elementary school students,” said Shorney, a psychology and women’s and gender studies double-major from Glen Ellyn, Ill. “It was an amazing experience and helped me realize how much I love doing that type of work.”
Shorney’s Fulbright experience will be in “a general museum,” which is similar to a high school.
Giuliana Ferrara, a member of the Class of 2022 will be traveling to Belgium with the program.
“My dad is actually an immigrant from Italy,” said Ferrara, who grew up in Parsippany, N.J. “So, growing up, I always had one foot in American culture and one foot in Italian culture.”
Her desire for deeper global literacy has led Ferrara to Ghent, Belgium, where she will work as an English Teaching Assistant at Ghent University.
She’s preparing readily, having already subscribed to local Belgian newspapers to bolster her knowledge of the way the country is handling refugee support.
Her research at Bucknell focused on Europe, Eurasia and Russia, and she completed her honors thesis on refugee integration strategies in the EU.
In addition to three student award winners, two Fulbright scholars have also been named for the 2022 award cycle.
With the same focus on community and mutual understanding, the Fulbright U.S. Scholars program enables teaching, research and professional development opportunities across the globe.
Music Professor Emily Martin and Digital Scholarship Coordinator Diane Jakacki each earned the distinction of Fulbright Scholars for the 2022 award cycle.
Martin will head to the Netherlands, where she will teach American and Canadian art song to voice students at the Royal Conservatory of The Hague.
In addition to teaching and study, Martin plans to perform during her year abroad.
Jakacki will spend six months focusing on the classification of historical events as data points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.