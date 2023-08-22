Health agency holds butterfly release

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Home Health and Crossing Hospice recently held its eighth Annual Memorial Butterfly Release, on the grounds of Lewisburg Home Health, on Buffalo Road.
Family members of those who have lost loved ones while on hospice gathered to release a butterfly in memory of their loved one. Kathleen Witcoskie RN, Hospice director, gave the welcome, introduced the staff and thanked the guests for the privilege they had to care for them and their families during the end stages of life.
The Rev. Dr. Michael Gooding, of Mountainside Assembly of God, Coal Township, shared words of encouragement. He gave facts about the butterfly and how it relates to the loss of a loved one. Sandra Leister, RN, patient advocate champion for the hospice agency, read some poems concerning loss.
Social Worker Melody Latsha, MSN, read the names being remembered, which was followed by the release of the butterflies. The ceremony was closed by James White, LPN community liaison, who thanked everyone for the privilege of allowing the Crossing hospice team to become part of their family during this difficult time in their lives. Each guest was given a pack of butterfly garden seeds to plant in memory of their loved one.
