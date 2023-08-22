Health agency holds butterfly release

From left, the Rev. Dr. Michael Gooding, Kathy Witcoskie, Mel Latsha, Sandy Leister and James White participated in a recent butterfly release.

 PROVIDED BY JAMES WHITE

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Home Health and Crossing Hospice recently held its eighth Annual Memorial Butterfly Release, on the grounds of Lewisburg Home Health, on Buffalo Road.

Family members of those who have lost loved ones while on hospice gathered to release a butterfly in memory of their loved one. Kathleen Witcoskie RN, Hospice director, gave the welcome, introduced the staff and thanked the guests for the privilege they had to care for them and their families during the end stages of life.

