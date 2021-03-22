SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the Columbia/Montour United Ways have announced the launch of GROW: Gaining Resiliency and Obtaining Wellness.
The GROW initiative is a joint effort to create a more trauma-informed and trauma-sensitive community. GROW has multiple pathways and tracks of learning and growth in health care, education, workforce, law enforcement, human services and the community.
On Wednesday, March 31, GROW will welcome Dr. Rob Anda, co-founder and co-principal investigator of the Kaiser Permanente ACE Study, to a virtual event.
The virtual event, which will be open to the public, will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. To register to participate, visit gsvuw.org/anda.
From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, GROW will welcome Dr. Marleen Wong to a virtual event. Since 1984, Wong has with victims after school shootings and acts of terrorism, including targeted violence at Columbine, Newtown, Parkland, and the terrorist attacks in Oklahoma City, 9/11 in New York City, and San Bernardino.
Her work includes mental health, suicide prevention, and is one of the original developers of the evidence-based Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools (CBITS) and Psychological First Aid for Schools: Listen Protect Connect Model and Teach.
Register for the program online at gsvuw.org/wong.
The GROW spring event’s series will conclude with a virtual summit Thursday, May 27. The summit will be geared toward educators, government officials, business leaders, medical and human service professionals and local decision makers. The GROW summit aims to cover a wide variety of topics related to trauma, mental, and emotional health and their respective relationship to human wellbeing in physical health, economic success, and other life prosperities.
The summit will feature guest speakers, break-out sessions with professional-driven tracks, and a keynote address from John Shipp, who has a documentary and is an award-winning author.
“The work the Dr. Anda and others have done for decades show how important it is for all of us to be trauma informed and trauma sensitive,” said Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. “We are excited to welcome such experts in the field as Dr. Rob Anda, Dr. Marleen Wong, and Josh Shipp. They expertise will help us to develop and grow stronger communities.”
To learn more about the work of the United Way around trauma and resiliency, visit gsvuw.org/youthmentalhealth.
