LEWISBURG — Peaks and valleys were expected in 2022 as the Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC) recovered from effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Andrea Tufo, DHCC executive director, said interns and volunteers were being called and lined up again for service. Programs for all ages were also being introduced or brought back.
"We are going to be starting a wellness program that will include some yoga and some meditation," Tufo said. "That will be launching here in mid-February. It is for all ages and will include children's yoga and some 'Mommy and Me' stuff or parent and child stuff."
Tufo said teens would also be welcome as they may be in need of a sense of mindfulness and to learn techniques of wellness.
Summer installation of new HVAC systems in a number Lewisburg Area School District buildings meant that the DHCC summer camp programming would need to accommodate what could be a increased number of students. Tufo said other area summer camps were preparing for a similar bump.
Tufo said the DHCC was growing within its means but aware that there could be a slump in revenue.
"With the pandemic, businesses aren't as healthy as they could be," Tufo said. "Their tax structures are a little different, so our income is going to hit a little bit of a recession."
DHCC revenue may change Tufo said, not only in the year ahead, but also in the years which follow.
There could be a lag in donations for a period, during which challenges for nonprofits linger. Among them, Tufo cited rising prices for many items and paying competitive wages amid decreased donations.
It has formed a backdrop to offering quality programs at affordable fees.
"For 10 years, economists have been saying that a major jump to reach a livable wage for everyone is going to be fantastic five years from when that jump happens,' Tufo said. "For that five years, people are going to spending money paying off their bills, improving their cars, improving their houses, vacationing and then they will start to give."
The DHCC still has access to AmeriCorps volunteers. Ethan Russell, a member of AmeriCorps Susquehanna has been among those who've served at the center.
Russell, of Milton, was encouraged to sign on to AmeriCorps by Mark Artley, a fellow volunteer. Artley has been conducting online classes at the DHCC and taking care of other tasks.
"It is seriously like a family to me," Russell said. "I've learned a lot of life lessons in my time here. I couldn't be happier."
Russell said he was being kept busy preparing for the Chocolate Tour and related events. His regular shift also finds Russell assisting the after-school program.
"It has been beneficial," Russell said. "It has opened up different points of view (where) I might want to take my life in the future such as helping out with the children and their needs."
While he considered education in criminal justice on entering AmeriCorps, Russell said his after-school experience has led him to consider a career in education.
Tufo, who began service to the DHCC as an AmeriCorps volunteer, said she also entered service with a clear plan of what she wanted to accomplish. However, those aspirations were rearranged only six months later.
Tufo added that a 2020-21 audit was recently returned, with an auditor's note that the center was in good shape for a nonprofit center in a pandemic. Tufo credited a participant base which was in good shape.
Meantime, Tufo encouraged use of the DHCC public wi-fi network. Its signal was usable from the center's porch day and night. She also credited Mike Glazer and Dan Greak for redoing an entrance doorway with brighter lighting.
For more information on the DHCC, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg, visit www.donadlheiter.org or call 570-524-5000.
