LEWISBURG — Lewisburg in Lights, Community Connection and Inspiration will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at St. Mary’s Park off 15th Street with a commemorative gathering.
Organizers including the CommUnity Zone called it a time to remember the past 12 months and look toward the future. Luminaries, symbolic of a loved one who passed or a hope for the future will be lit. Poetry, singing and sharing will also be on the bill for the evening.
Names to be remembered by luminaries may be written or left from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the at the CommUnity Zone, 417 Market St., Lewisburg. Volunteers are also needed to set up and light the luminaries. Email Community.zone.lewisburg@gmail.com to be added to the list.
Organizers request that personal lights (flashlights, strobe lights, blinking lights, light-up toys, lighted jewelry/clothing, sleds, etc.) not be used to allow the soft, yellow lights of the luminaries to look their best. Facial covering will be required.
The event is sponsored by the CommUnity Zone, in collaboration with Albright Care Services, Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, Campus Theatre, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Rain date: 7 p.m. Thursday April 22.
