LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings in April.
The screening schedule includes:
• Skin cancer, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. To register, call 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen, 6:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. To schedule an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings by appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.
