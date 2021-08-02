District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Ryan M. Dehaas, 25, was charged with DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI high rate of alcohol after a traffic stop.
At 11:06 p.m. July 2, along Forest Hill Road, a vehicle driven by Dehass was stopped by troopers after allegedly failing to have its lights on.
Dehaas was charged after troopers allegedly detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and a blood draw which was purportedly over the legal limit for alcohol.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Oluwaseyi J. Talabi, 37, of Newark, N.J., was charged with DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol after a traffic stop.
At 12:02 a.m. June 26, along Route 15 near Interstate 80, a vehicle was observed weaving over lane lines and braking without cause.
Talabi was charged after allegedly showing signs of impairment due to alcohol and blood draw at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Resisting arrest
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Brad A. Spaid, 38, of Mifflinburg, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and false reports after an investigation.
At 3:59 a.m. July 20 at a Pine Bark Lane address, troopers responded to a report of criminal mischief during which Spaid allegedly ignored commands by law enforcement.
Spaid was scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 in Mifflinburg.
Resisting arrest
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Joyce M. Spaid, 60, of Mifflnburg, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and false reports after an investigation.
At 4:48 a.m. July 20 at a Pine Bark Lane address, troopers alleged that Spaid impeded an investigation of criminal mischief at that location.
A preliminary hearing on the misdemeanors was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 in Mifflinburg.
Possession
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Shaine J. Mattern, 29, of Millmont, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor possession of controled substance and a single count possession of drug paraphernalia after a bench warrant was executed.
At 9:04 a.m. June 7, at 1450 Millmont Road, Union County Sheriff deputies allegedly found pills, a crystalized substance and a hypodermic needle during a search.
Mattern was scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 in Mifflinburg.
Stalking
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Michael D. Harold, 43, of Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor stalking, propelling a missile into oncoming vehicles and recklessly endangering another person after an investigation.
Troopers responded to a complaint alleging that at 1:30 p.m June 2 along Route 15, Harold pursued a vehicle in which an ex-girlfriend, A man and two children were riding.
Harold, the filing continued, allegedly drove along side the second vehicle, yelled profanity and threw a water borttle.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Cody Martin, 27, of Milton, two years probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Brandon Hornberger, 19, who is homeless, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence that runs to Jan. 8 for robbery. Defendant can apply for re-parole after four months.
• Brett Landau, 32, of Shamokin, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence that runs to Jan. 7, 2022, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance; fines, fees and costs for two additional counts of possessing a controlled substance.
• Brandie S. Adams, 40, of Mifflinburg, time served to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for securing execution of documents by deception.
• Jonathan Boardman, 34, of Northumberland, 72 hours to 6 months in county jail, credit for 72 hours time served, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; one-year probation, costs of prosecution for possessing drug paraphernalia; recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence that runs to Nov. 9, fines, fees and costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence that runs to Jan. 20, 2022, fines, fees and costs for criminal trespass.
• Andre Jarrell, 37, of Shamokin, $50 fine plus costs for violating Medical Marijuana Act.
• Dion Abraham, 35, of Abington, $50 fine plus costs for escape.
• Anthony Hullender, 26, of Shamokin, $200 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Roger Snyder, 55, of Northumberland, $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Leah Desimone, 37, of Kulpmont, one-year probation, $25 fine plus costs for resisting arrest; one-year probation, $25 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Juan Dockey, 32, of Sunbury, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana; 90 days in county jail, 90 days credit for time served, license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for driving under suspension-DUI related; 1 to 5 years in state prison, license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI; $50 fine plus costs for harassment; 2 to 5 years in state prison, 129 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; 1 to 5 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for criminal use of a communication facility.
• Kenneth Lamar, 43, of Sunbury, 1 to 2 years in state prison, fines, fees and costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; timed served (30 days) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Eric John Schwartz, 47, of Coal Township, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for charges waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25 in Union County Court.
• Michael Bloodsworth Sr., 45, of Mifflinburg, had first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3 and DUI controlled substance impaired ability held for court. Summary allegations of careless driving, no rear lights, improper replacement of glass and operating vehicle without valid inspection were also held.
A felony count of forgery unauthorized act in writing and misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking movable property were held for court in a separate action.
• Tanisha M. Guzman, 24, of Sunbury, had a misdemeanor count of retail theft take merchandise held for court.
• Zachary R. Howell, 19, of Milton, had misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and conspiracy retail theft take merchandise held for court.
• Rene N. Johnson, 23, of Sunbury, waived a misdemeanor count of retail theft take merchandise to court.
Watsontown Police Department Public drunkenness
WATSONTOWN — A 33-year-old Montgomery man was cited after he was allegedly found sleeping on the hood of a car while wearing only a bath towel.
Police said the incident was reported at 8:02 a.m. Aug. 1 along First and Canal streets in the borough. Clinton Tallent was allegedly under the influence when contacted by police and has been cited.
Union County Deed transfers
• Jamie L. Peachey, Katherine R. Peachey to Logan D. Stoltzfus, Janae R. Stoltzfus, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Edwin M. Martin, Erla Z Martin to Lavern D. Reiff, Velma S. Reiff, property in Hartley Township/Hartleton, $1.
• Edwin M. Martin, Erla Z. Martin to Edwin M. Martin, Erla Z. Martin, property in Hartley Township/Hartleton, $1.
• Mark H. Dersham, Lori L. Dersham, Matthew R. Dersham to Matthew R. Desham, property in Lewis Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Christiana M. Elliott to Salvatore Mazzamuto, Anna Mazzamuto, property in Lewisburg, $150,000.
• William C. Seigel, Cynthia L. Seigel to Nathan M. Seigel, Kelly C. Seigel, property in Buffalo Township, quit claim, $1.
• Louann R. Benfer to Matthew W. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Wayne C. Schenck, Joyce D. Schenck, Dale E. Dock, Robert E. Dock to Jay R. May Jr., Renee S. May, property in West Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Deborah M. Dolan to Kenneth Eisenstein, Rebecca A. Meyers, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael H. Wilson, Mary K. Wilson to Thomas L. Haggerty Jr., Michelle D. Kucharski, property in Union Township, $1.
• Suzanne D. Hardy, Paul H. Hardy Jr. to Donnel M. Apuzzio, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kappen Holdings Inc., Corey G. Kappen member to Matthew J. Lutze, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jack Wayne Troxell, Wanda Jane Troxell to J. Wayne Troxell and Wanda J. Troxell income only grantor trust, J. Wayne Troxell income only grantor trust, Wanda J. Troxell income only grantor trust, two properties in Union Township, $1 apiece.
• Rodney L. Sechler, Mario J. Sechler to Gary A. Reigle, Karen D. Reigle, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Kenneth E. Danielo to Rodd Tracy Troutman, Anna Mary Troutman, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Jeffrey J. Franken, Paula C. Harrison, Paula C. Franken to James A. Daucher, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Daniel Mark Welliver trustee, Ruth Celesta Glick revocable living trust, Barbara Welliver Ziegler, John Allen Welliver, David Paul Welliver, Daniel Mark Welliver, Rebecca Welliver Seitz, Mary Margaret Welliver Dillon, Ruth Anna Welliver to Callum P. Gasteiger, Maxine L. Silver, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Gerald E. Lynch III, Petra S. Vargo to Brian J. Vargo, Jennifer Vargo, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Warren Dennis Fisher, Paula G. Fisher to Warren D. Fisher trustee, Paula G. Fisher trustee, Fisher dynasty income only protector trust, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Lawrence M. Zimmerman, Esther Mae Zimmerman to Clifford D. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
