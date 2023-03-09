LEWISBURG — Questions surrounding how much time Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) officers spend in Lewisburg versus East Buffalo Township were addressed during Wednesday’s police commission meeting.
Township resident Tina Prowant claimed in the last seven years the police have been servicing the township only 30% of the time, while the Borough of Lewisburg received 70% of policing services.
BVRPD Manager Lisa Wolf said the records of officers covering statutes, ordinances, fines and costs shows that in recent months about 29% of those covered by police were in the township, while 71% were in the borough.
Chief Paul Yost said just this year alone 46% of calls were in East Buffalo Township, while 54% were coming from the borough.
“Almost every month our calls are equal between the borough and the township,” Yost said
Commission Vice Chairman Justin Madaus said he’s seen more of a police presence lately in the township, especially on Stein Lane.
Yost reported the department has received two new cars. Both vehicles are awaiting their equipment upgrades. Yost said the cost to completely equip the vehicles stands at around $64,000 per unit.
During the February commission meeting, the board approved moving $50,000 from its reserve account to the general fund, towards $110,000 budgeted for the two new police vehicles.
The commission also approved a motion to sell a used police car for $8,100.
Yost said the sale of that vehicle, plus the sale of two more used police cruisers will help offset the cost of fully equipping the two new cars.
Yost announced that Officer Caleb Gehman has passed his probationary period. The commission voted to instate him as a full-time officer with the department.
Yost also said the department now has two new applications from individuals interested in joining the department. They will undergo testing.
He noted that one applicant is from Potts Grove, the other is from Milton. One recently graduated from the police academy and has previous service with the Union County Sheriff’s department. The other is a police officer in another department.
