BLOOMSBURG — The Community Giving Foundation in Berwick recently awarded the Bloomsburg Children's Museum (BCM) $6,000 to support a healthy workplace and for operational costs.
The first grant of $1,000 will be used for programs and incentives to improve staff mental health and wellbeing, and the second grant of $5,000 will be used for general operating expenses to help cover the rising cost of utilities and program materials.
