HARRISBURG — Data released Monday by the Department of Health showed that local cases of COVID-19 rose by 318 over the last week over six-area counties. New deaths rose by 14 over the same time period.
Over the last seven days, confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 97 in Lycoming County, 85 in Columbia County, 67 in Northumberland County, 33 in Union County, 28 in Snyder County and eight in Montour County. New deaths rose by six in Lycoming County, three in Montour County and five in Northumberland County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 8,077 cases (352 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 9,786 cases (283 deaths)
• Union County, 4,591 cases (86 deaths)
• Columbia County, 5,173 cases (133 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,786 cases (84 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,821 cases (66 deaths)
